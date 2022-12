Gregory Nairn, 63, of Pierson, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are being handled by Rohde Funeral Home. Visitation is December 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., ending at 2:00 p.m., at Rohde Funeral Home (101 West 2nd Street, Kingsley, Iowa). Memorial service is December 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., ending at 2:45 p.m., at Rohde Funeral Home.