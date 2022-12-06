Kingsley City Council Minutes — November 21, 2022

Kingsley City Council

November 21, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on November 21, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Rolling, Beelner and Jasperson. Bohle was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Chris Severn, representing the Brookside Golf Association, talked with the Council about bridge repair on the golf course. They will seek grants and City assistance for the improvements. Date was set for December 5, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. for a grant agreement with Brookside Golf Association for the ongoing assistance the City provides.

Snow bid was opened by Councilman Jasperson. Bid was from Bohle Construction with hourly prices as follows: T750 Bobcat, $130.00; T595 Bobcat, $130.00; Grader, $220.00; Loader, $220.00; Loader w/pusher, $230.00; and Side Dump, $130.00. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson to accept bid. All voted aye, motion carried.

Public hearing for Proposal to enter into an Additional Agreement for Private Development with Dennis Sitzmann and Dorothy Sitzmann was opened at 7:20 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Kremer, all ayes, motion carried. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Kremer to enter into the above mentioned agreement, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Rolling to close the hearing at 7:21 p.m., seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Third reading of Ordinance #271 (dogs) was read. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner to approve the third reading. Roll call: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #271 by Rolling, seconded by Kremer. Roll call: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. This Ordinance was incorrectly numbered as #270 in previous minutes.

Resolution #2022-10, Fixing date for public hearing for grant agreement for David and Alexis Henry at 7:15 p.m. on December 2, 2022. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police wages were discussed. Officer Beller will continue to be paid for 80 hours per pay period while at the academy. Chief Dunn will continue to work 90 hours per pay period with 80 hours being paid at regular wage rate and additional 10 hours plus call-outs will be paid at time and one half rate.

Notice of snow season parking will be placed on the City website, City Facebook page and posters. No parking from Nov. 1 to April 1 is allowed on Main St. from 1st to 3rd and Second St. from Burlington St. to Barre St. from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Also, no parking is allowed on residential streets during this time frame.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022