Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — November 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

BOARD REPORT — NOVEMBER 2022

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 131.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 747.52

• Laminator for the Library

• Library Books

• Library Books

• Black rug for student

• books for 5th grade

• Veteran’s Day Dog Tags

• Cardstock for special education

AMICK, LAURIE MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 170.77

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. CHECKS 1,001.96

BELIEVE KIDS FUNDRASING ELEMENTARY FUNDRAISER 6,292.35

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 230.88

CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COMPANY NUTRIENT AGAR PLATES FOR MICROBIOLOGY 38.45

CASH/TONIA HEALY, LAWTON-BRONSON LIFE SKILLS LUNCH MONEY 44.13

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 11,443.08

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 1,077.69

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 1,237.47

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 81.94

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTIONS 900.00

FEDERAL PROCESSING REGISTRY SAM.GOV 5 YEAR RENEWAL 1,499.00

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING 99.00

FELLERS WORLD’S LARGEST WRAP SUPPLY COMPANY PRINT SHOP SUPPLIES – WRAPS 199.99

FIRSCHING, JEFFREY LUNCH FOR MENTORING 10.38

FLAG HOUSE PE Supplies 22-23 230.84

FLEET US LLC new head and rollers for field marker 260.00

GRIMCO,INC Print Shop Materials 807.92

H&H METAL FABRICATION..662.84

• PROJECTOR SCREEN BRACKETS

• Eagle cut out-ON BUS BARN

HAKA LLC FUEL 3,800.60

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. custodial supplies 731.24

HINDS, CRAIG REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 125.00

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL FY23 – 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT 38,229.42

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. REAR BACK UP LIGHT FOR BUS 14 168.26

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID BILLINGS 11,289.01

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES, BOILER SAFETY SECTION BOILER INSPECTIONS 320.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY REG 9-10 ISU Stem Day.. 212.50

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Sheet music for December concert 182.99

JENSEN SPRINKLER IRRIGATION WINTERIZATION 575.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO AUDITING SERVICES – PROGRESS BILL FY22 13,000.00

LEUER’S LAMINATION 6 ROLLS OF LAMINATING FILM 270.00

LUNDT, KAYLA GAS – REMIMBURSEMENT 84.33

MARTIN BROS PRESCHOOL SNACKS 244.48

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINWELD ITECH SUPPLIES 651.57

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATIONHOLDINGS, LLC MATH AND PHYSICAL SCIENCE TEXTBOOKS 23,919.57

MEIER’S TOWING TOW AND STORAGE FEE FOR IMPALA 981.52

MIAPLAZA Ashley homeschool year subscription 575.00

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 8,505.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES..26,598.39

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHINGS 807.96

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 127.19

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE Leadership seminar 3-teachers 270.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS AUTO PARTS 199.55

PEDERSON, DAYMOND REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 100.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING/SERVICE CALL – FITNESS CENTER 236.84

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 244.08

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 234.73

REFRIGERATION ENGINEER, ACE REFRIGERATION Ice machine repair 321.25

RODER, PAULA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 2022 10.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC 211.07

TOWER SITE RENTAL

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS BOOK FAIR PAYMENT 3,038.96

SCHOLASTIC CLASSROOM MAGAZINES 118.60

SCHOLASTIC NEWS

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION nurse office supplies-AED PADS 214.36

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC 466.22

Construction Paper Order

SGT BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL FY23 – 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 60,783.10

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE/CELL PHONE REIMBUSRSEMENT 362.50

SUMMIT COMPANIES FIRE EXTINGUISHER-REPLACE TAG 120.00

SUNKIST BAKERY MUFFINS FOR MOM 294.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICIAD BILLING 1,509.23

US BANK 11,513.88

• CLASSROOM SUPPLIES

• HD subscription

• Print Shop Materials

• ICSS CONFERENCE

• CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES

• Hotel, FUEL, AIRPLANE TICKET

• Varsity Bound Pro Registration Fee

• SAM.GOV REGISTRATION

• OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES

• TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES ITECH SUPPLIES

• MUSIC SUPPLIES AND SUBSCRIPTIONS

• Planners for students

• ITEC registration & IT SUPPLIES

• SAI CONFERANCE/5TH GRADE PARTY

• ITAG registration and annual conference

• HOMECOMING FLOAT, SCIENCE SUPPLIES

VERIZON HOT SPOT FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 480.12

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 1,333.56

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 1,914.83

WILLIAMS, ANGELA SUPPLIES MUFFINS FOR MOMS 58.82

TOTAL: 242,751.94

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK..5,318.17

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA AND CRAZY BREAD.. 3,050.60

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 28,446.43

US BANK Table Washing System both Bldgs. 329.79

TOTAL: 37,144.99

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIALS VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 155.99

• Costumes for state competition

• Tunes & Treats Decor

• Arrow fletching

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. CHECKS 405.81

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT 325.00

BRUS, JOEL ROGER OFFICIAL JH VOLLEYBALL 80.00

BSN SPORTS basketballs 844.95

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP MACHINE 83.24

CIRCLE K PERFORMANCERibbons for Bottle Lamb Program.. 241.00

COWLEY, JASON Softball Officials 100.00

DAVENPORT, TIMOTHY OFFICIAL VARSITY VOLLEYBALL 125.00

DREW, JANA OFFICIAL JH VOLLEYBALL 80.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

GRAU, DAN OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL 140.00

HAKA LLC FOOTBALL ICE PURCHASES 56.33

HARMS, JIMMIE OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

HILLBRANDS, DEAN OFFICIAL VARSITY/JV FOOTBALL.. 215.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION NW DISTRICT COLT Conference 60.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE REGISTRATION FEES & MEALS 116.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Winter Concert Music 175.79

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

JOHNSON, KIM OFFICIAL VARSITY VOLLEYBALL 125.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM SCHOOL Entry fee 70.00

LLOYD, JAMEY OFFICIAL JV FOOTBALL 150.00

MCGUIRE, LORI OFFICIAL VARSITY VOLLEYBALL 125.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC 196.11

• Method books and drum sticks

• Clarinet mouthpiece

• Repair of school owned guitar

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL 70.00

OABCIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Entry fee 56.00

OLSEN, LUKE OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

PLOEGER, LANCE OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

QUESTIONS UNLIMITED Online Quiz Bowl Tournament 325.00

REINKE, DENNIS OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL 140.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Homecoming shirts 1,322.07

SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL Entry fee 89.00

STRICKLETT, SHAWN OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

THEISEN, JULIE OFFICIAL VARSITY VOLLEYBALL 125.00

THINKING CAP QUIZ BOWL registrations 250.00

TOKHEIM, DALE OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

TRI-CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Tourney entry fee 100.00

US BANK 4,771.70

• IA XC/Track and Field MEMBERSHIP, METALS

• Cotton Candy Supplies

• Concessions

• Opus HC Audition Fee

• Varsity Bound Pro Registration Fee

• FB CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, STATE APPAREL

• Decorations for Homecoming

• HOMECOMING FLOAT

VAN BEEK, ALLEN OFFICIAL JV FOOTBALL 90.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY elementary yearbook payment 5,215.35

WEST HIGH SCHOOL Plaques for athletes 85.00

WEST MUSIC All-State Music Folders 86.95

WESTERN IOWA CRITIQUING CLINIC Western Iowa Critiquing Clinic 150.00

WILLER, CHAD OFFICIALS VARSITY FOOTBALL 125.00

WISNIESKI, STAN OFFICIAL JV VOLLEYBALL 80.00

TOTAL: 17,951.29

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. 595.00 GENERAL LIABILITY-AUDIT

REMOVE/ADD BUSES

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT FY23 3,869.00

TOTAL: 4,464.00

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY repair scissor lift 1,226.53

BURKE ENGR SALES CO. keys for classrooms and keys for offsite..1,283.00

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT FEES-GREENHOUSE 5,049.75

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. SERVICE CALL AND MATERIALS PRINTER.. 5,244.18

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. 5,710.00

• glycol for heating system

• HVAC repairs

NATE’S GLASS, LLC HS WINDOW REPLACEMENT PROJECT 55,841.79

STATELINE-ELECTRIC INSTALL 2 CIRCUITS FOR NEW PRINTER 1,270.94

TOTAL: 75,626.19

DEBT SERVICE FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

TOTAL: 661.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022