Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — October 5, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA, 51030

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00pm.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

White, Garnand, Sappingfield and Mesz present. Reinke arrived at 7:01 p.m.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

A community member, Stacia Kelly, wanted to convey to the board how grateful they are for the LB administration and their efforts as well as how well our extra activities such as marching band, archery, and the school play perform.

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

As of this Monday morning it appears that our enrollment has increase by 23.19 students, an increase from 669.60 students in 2021-2022 to 692.79 for 2022-2023. Resident students increased 1.2 students. Open enrolled in students increased 21.8 students and open enrolled out decreased 3.2 students.

Part time curriculum director, Lori Kounkel started this week and she will be at our district on Tuesdays. She is shared with Westwood and Hinton.

Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held on October 25th and 27th as the end of the first quarter is October 19th.

The Print Shop for Mr. Busch’s business class is up and running. They are practicing with making eagle vehicle window stickers and fat heads of the fall shorts athletes. They going to install vinyl window stickers in all the new windows at the high school.

Ms. Koehler brought her Agricultural Education students down to the elementary school for AG Day. All the Ag students helped the students to learn more about faming and agriculture.

2. Secondary Principal Report

Commented on Conferences, Ag Day, and LB Print Shop as mentioned above.

Layle Sanders-Maurer was junior high student of the month and Jimmy Gorter was high school student of the month.

3. Monthly Financial Update

Miller presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked questions on board bills

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

White moved to approve the consent agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of additional assistant junior high football coach

Reinke moved to approve hiring Bret Van Muyden as an additional assistant junior high football coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve SBRC special ed deficit

White moved to approve the special ed deficit of $129,525.10. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resolution for fund transfer for safety equipment

Mesz moved to approve the fund transfer from general fund to activity fund for $8,730.46 for protective safety equipment. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve FFA Trip to National Convention

White moved to approve the FFA Trip to the National Convention in Indianapolis, IN on October 24-29. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve Science Trip to Central Space Settlement Design Competition

Reinke moved to approve the Science Trip to the Central Space Settlement Design Competition in Houston, TX, on March 2nd-4th. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

5. First reading to amend board policy regarding the 500 series: Students

Reinke moved to adjourn. White seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:43pm.

Blake Sappingfield, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022