Lawton City Council Minutes/Bills — November 9, 2022

Lawton City Council Meeting

November 9, 2022

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on November 9, 2022 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:38pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, Ryan Beardshear, Scott Smith, Mark Reinders, Mike and Carly Brown.

Agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public forum: There were no comments by the public.

Sheriff: No one was present from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Dept. but the October 2022 report was shared. City had a verbal complaint about the use of jake brakes on highway 20 that will get shared with the WCSO.

Fire: Mayor Pedersen shared there were 5 calls for service and completed grain bin training with PRI.

Clerk: Clerk reported receiving $360,000 in loan proceeds from the USDA/REC program, there was one building permit update for 431 E Birch, clerk attended the IA League of Cities budget workshop, investable sewer funds were transferred into a higher interest CD account, will be updating the CIP in preparation for the FY24 budget, and the first draft of the FY24 budget should be ready for the December meeting.

Mayor: mayor reported there was graffiti at the W Creek lift station and there was a report filed with the WCSO, there was a meeting with ISG to discuss the upcoming lagoon project, the temperature will not be put back onto the city sign, had a progress meeting at the new building which should be substantially done by December 1st and will have a final walkthrough then, there was a commercial company who dumped wood chips at the tree pile which is not allowed, Mayor will be contacting them for removal arrangements, city signs on the highway will be redone in partnership with the school, and had a discussion with public works to divide responsibilities between the two employees.

Public works: director reported monitoring progress at the building, cleaning up the graffiti, and working on getting the tree pile cleaned out.

Attorney: Nothing new to report.

Consent agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the minutes of the October 12, 2022 regular meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve November disbursements and approve the October claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Natural Gas and Electric Franchise: Mark Reinders was present to discuss the renewal of the natural gas and electric franchises with MidAmerican Energy for 25 years. Discussion included optional franchise fees and franchise section summaries. After discussion, motion by Heiss, second by Otto to set a public hearing to receive comments and take possible action on the proposals to renew gas and electric franchise for December 14th at the regular city council meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Notice to be published as required by law. Franchise materials available for viewing at city hall.

Workers Comp: Scott Smith was present to discuss a new program with Iowa Municipal Worker’s Comp Association that the city has qualified for. Discussion included the items the city will have to do over the next two years, including regular safety meetings, policy updates, and additional visits from IMWCA.

Ordinance 2022-04: An Ordinance Amending Chapter 18 City Clerk Section 18.05 Other Publications was presented. Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the first reading of the ordinance changing posting places to include city hall, the Lawton-Bronson High School, and the Lawton Security National Bank. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Christmas Lighting: Council thanks Gill Hauling for donating $300 prize money again. Judging day will be December 18th; contest categories will be new this year, and prize money to be $60 for each category. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to set the Christmas Lighting Contest for 2022. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Fireworks: After short discussion, council will continue with the same rules allowing fireworks to be used December 31 starting at 8pm and ending January 1 at 12:05am. Rules will not be republished.

Humane Society Contract: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the contract with the Siouxland Humane Society for 2023. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Waste-water Improvements: Mayor, PW director, clerk, and councilman Saunders met with the ISG engineers to discuss the upcoming sewer lagoon project, and will bring more information to the council in the next few months.

Ordinance 2022-05 Sewer Rates: Discussion to raise sewer rates in preparation for impending lagoon project expenses, including the intention to achieve an estimated 10% of project cost in funds, raising taxes versus raising the monthly rates, billing by consumption versus flat rate per month, and amount of raise. After lengthy discussion, decision for minimum flat rates to be increased by $7.50 per month beginning February 1, 2023, and increased by an additional $7.50 annually until February 1, 2026. Motion by Otto to approve the First reading of Ordinance 2022-05 Sewer Rates. Motion carried by roll call vote with all present members voting aye. Full Ordinance available at city hall.

Furnishings: public works director presented a list of maintenance tools and shop furnishings needed for the new building. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the purchases. Motion carried with all voting aye. Councilmen Heiss informed the council that RTI is donating networking and other technological services for the new building.

With no further business, motion by Saunders, second by Otto to adjourn the meeting at 7:05pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton – Claims & Revenues October 2022

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING WATER LEAD/COPPER TESTING $680.10

BIERSCH COLD PATCH MIX $160.90

BOMGAARS BOLTS/ADAPTER/PAYLOADER $28.52

CHRIS AMEEN REIMBURSE-BOMGAARS COATING $7.96

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES $46.94

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

CULLIGAN OF PIERSON WATER $45.75

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,139.71

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LIFT STATION GENERATORS SERVICE $1,500.00

FELD FIRE FIRE SUPPLIES $1,230.80

GILL HAULING, INC. SEPTEMBER GARBAGE $6,349.55

H&R CONSTRUCTION CO. PAY REQUEST #8 $125,685.00

HAKA PW & Fire Fuel $537.11

HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS TORQUE WRENCH $21.99

I&S GROUP WASTEWATER FAC-ILITY IMPROVEMENTS.. $790.00

IA LEAGUE OF CITIES LEAGUE BUDGET WORKSHOP $50.00

IDNR 2023 WATER SUPPLY FEE #6191 $115.00

INLAND TRUCK FIRE – TRUCKS SERVICED $3,269.65

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES STRT SIGN CONCRETE BASES..$96.58

IPERS REGULAR IPERS..$2,044.86

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,346.88

LITTLE CAESARS FIRE – TRAINING FOOD $120.29

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY SHOP SUPPLIES $230.79

METERING & TECHNOLOGY 8 METERS/DIALS/ME TOPS $3,715.90

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $3,586.41

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE PW-TRUCK OIL & FILTER..$94.79

SECOND SKIN WRAPS REFLECTIVE BRUSH FIRE TRUCK 3 $1,326.40

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY CC BOOKING CALENDAR $17.99

TARGET- SIOUX CITY KLEENEX, PAPER TOWELS, CLOROX WIPES $24.47

THE RECORD SEPTEMBER PUBLISHING $202.68

TOTER GARBAGE CANS-95 GAL RED- X50 $3,125.00

TREAS ST IA September WET $1,039.17

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $1,686.59

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE & INTERNET $477.61

WIGMAN COMPANY WATER TOWER PUMP PARTS $18.24

Total claims by fund: General $13,138.27, Fire $6,522.29, Road Use Tax $2,386.53, Building 2022 $125,685.00, Water $12,332.64, Sewer $3,159.66

Total revenues by fund: General $139,429.19, Fire $166.57, Road Use Tax $21,723.30, Local Option Sales Tax $7,629.29, Building 2022 $360,000.00, Water $17,843.90, Water Deposit $100.00, Sewer $11,994.32

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022