Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Minutes & Bills — November 21, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Hamann, and Schram

Others: Five guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications

The Board shared highlights from their 2022 IASB Convention

III. Consent Agenda

Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $399,064.64; Management $13,469.70; PPEL $15,016; Hot Lunch $52,776.10; Infrastructure $30,355.02; Extra & Hourly Pay $113,572.29.

II. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the following contracts: Brady Wright as Assistant Junior High Boys’ Basketball Coach

and Hannah Sadler as Special Education Teacher effective August, 2023. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. SBRC Allowable Growth – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve a request of $93,951 for SBRC Allowable growth. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Board Policy 600 Series and 802.6 First Reading and Review – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the first reading of the 600 series policies and policy 802.6. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Infrastructure Purchase Proposal –Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the purchase of Vape detectors for the high school restrooms as presented and the paging system for MVAOCOU High School and Mapleton Elementary School as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Girls’ Wrestling Cooperative Agreement – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the cooperative girls’ wrestling agreement for the 2022-2023 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Middle School Handbook Adjustments – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the middle school handbook adjustments as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Resolution to transfer debt service funds to PPEL – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the resolution as read: Resolved, the MVAO Board of Directors authorizes the transfer of $11,903.34 from the district’s Debt Service Fund to the PPEL fund. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Discussion Items

A. Disaggregated Enrollment Data – Mr. Thelander presented an annual review of attendance center and course enrollment data disaggregated by race, national origin, gender, and disability.

IV. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report

C. Certified Enrollment

D. ACT Report

V. Announcements

A. Next meeting – Will be in Anthon 12/19/22 at 7:00 PM.

VII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting 8:22 PM.

MV Board President – Wimmer

MV Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO BOARD BILLS 11-21-22

GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY PC LEGAL 300.00

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS 175.00

APPLE COMPUTER COMPUTER HARDWARE 11,190.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 706.35

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 536.64

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 34.99

BLAKE, CHRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 163.60

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSEMENT 50.68

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 213.88

BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES 345.00

BRENNER’S SUPPLIES 249.95

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 1,543.88

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 374.44

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 7,568.04

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 26,197.39

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 362.09

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 443.97

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 144.31

COLLINS, BILL REIMBURSE.. 33.54

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 1,231.49

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 717.00

DEMCO SUPPLIES 203.43

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 1,350.00

DIANE SWEENEY CONSULTING SERVICES 395.00

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 345.05

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 163.02

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 38.00

FIRST SECURITY BANK SUPPLIES 260.00

FUN AND FUNCTION LLC SUPPLIES 99.99

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 1,307.04

GRELL, ANNA REIMBURSEMENT 429.90

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 769.50

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 3,757.26

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 732.47

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PHYSICAL 30.00

ICAN SUPPLIES 250.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES 3,891.36

INTERNATIONAL E-Z UP, INC SUPPLIES 985.50

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 29.10

IOWA DIVISION LABOR SERVICES BOILER INSPECTION 440.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 523.25

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELING ASSOC. REGISTRATION..235.00

JANSEN, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 45.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 1,797.80

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 6,802.00

JUICE PLUS COMPANY, THE SUPPLIES 115.56

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSE 42.90

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 9,000.00

KINSEY, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 119.34

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 377.52

KOVARNA, LINDA REIMBURSEMENT 393.52

LAWTON BRONSON SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,576.08

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 77.22

MAPLETON COLLISION CENTER VEHICLE REPAIRS 4,404.75

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 79.92

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 235.93

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 96.80

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 508.23

MENARDS SUPPLIES 734.77

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES PHYSICAL 127.00

MID IOWA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REGISTRATION 1,740.48

MID-WEST TECH SUPPLIES 4,130.00

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 170.50

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 604.32

MUCKEY, DENNIS SUPPLIES 381.00

NASCO SUPPLIES 37.34

NEW COOP-UTE FUEL 9,960.23

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 5,574.22

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 4,680.05

NWIBA ENTRY FEE 15.00

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 96.72

PAI TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 4,396.80

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 145.00

PITSCO EDUCATION SUPPLIES 1,802.25

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,199.65

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 17,587.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 410.92

SBW INC DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS SUPPLIES 21.33

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR BOOK FAIR 812.01

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 698.49

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC SUPPLIES 1,063.34

SERGEANT BLUFF LUTON COMM SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,788.04

STAPLES BUSINESS CREDIT SUPPLIES 35.98

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSE.. 170.10

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSE 41.59

STUKENT, INC. SUPPLIES 500.00

TEACHER DIRECT SUPPLIES 209.16

TEACHER INNOVATIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 121.50

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC SUPPLIES 525.79

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC SUPPLIES 148.20

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 240.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 138,659.55

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA LINCOLN SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

VANN, CECIL REIMBURSE 137.28

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 268.17

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 147.79

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE TUITION 6,068.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 87,822.95

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 2,224.54

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 26.40

Fund Total: 399,064.64

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SPECIAL MARKETS INSURANCE INSURANCE 1,494.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 11,975.70

Fund Total: 13,469.70

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

VALUE INSPIRED ED

SUBSCRIPTION 991.00

DAKTRONICS, INC. SHOT CLOCKS 9,370.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 4,655.00

Fund Total: 15,016.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 375.00

ACUSPIKE SUPPLIES 3,250.00

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 300.00

BARRINGER, DALE OFFICIAL 225.00

BENSON, COLE SUPPLIES 5.00

BEST WESTERN PLUS TRAVEL 1,001.28

BLAKE, CHRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 395.00

BMI EDUCATIONAL SERVICES SUPPLIES 154.23

BRUS, JOEL OFFICIAL 300.00

BURSELL, SHANE OFFICIAL 125.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 203.14

CHEROKEE HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 330.79

CLUB’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING FUNDRAISING SUPPLIES 1,798.66

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 1,365.03

COLLINS, JEFF OFFICIAL 75.00

COLLINS, SHAWN OFFICIAL 170.00

CROW, RICHARD OFFICIAL 150.00

DANBURY “C” STORE SUPPLIES 107.63

DENISON-SCHLESWIG HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 180.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 300.00

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSEMENT 242.82

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 170.00

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES AG SUPPLIES 335.00

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 139.47

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 246.68

FUNDERMANN, ANGIE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 579.55

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 30.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 5,841.78

GRAPHIC EDGE, THE SUPPLIES 505.78

HEIN, ELSIE SUPPLIES 5.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 515.77

ID APPAREL INC. SUPPLIES 612.50

IOWA ASSN FFA FFA 2,101.50

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES MEMBERSHIP.. 30.00

JACKSON, RUSSELL SUPPLIES 10.00

JOHNSHOY, COREY SUPPLIES 25.00

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS LLC FUNDRAISER SUPPLIES 3,760.50

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 699.15

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 743.85

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 29.31

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 70.00

KRISPY KREME FUNDRAISER SUPPLIES 6,090.50

KUHL, DAVID OFFICIAL 85.00

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 245.00

LYONS, DON OFFICIAL 125.00

MAYNARD, MAX SUPPLIES 10.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL..85.00

MEYER, TRISTAN SUPPLIES..15.00

MOORE, LANCE SUPPLIES 5.00

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REGISTRATION 20.00

MUCKEY, DENNIS SUPPLIES 100.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 147.00

OABCIG CSD ENTRY FEE 80.00

PARR, CHLOE SUPPLIES 15.00

PETERSEN, LANDON SUPPLIES 5.00

RIDGE VIEW COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 100.00

ROWLES, CARL OFFICIAL 110.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 2,058.55

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 66.31

SCHAFFER, NIKAY REIMBURSEMENT 125.00

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 765.36

SCHOENHERR, DUSTIN SUPPLIES 5.00

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 999.56

SEUNTJENS, HILLARY REIMBURSEMENT 25.00

SHEA, MARK REIMBURSE 75.00

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN CSD ENTRY FEE 120.00

SIOUX CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ENTRY FEE 100.00

TAYLOR, BRYCE OFFICIAL.. 125.00

TIREVOLD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 162.95

TIREVOLD, LEA REIMBURSEMENT 3,249.55

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES.. 18.95

TWITCHELL, JIM OFFICIAL.. 100.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 675.00

WEST LYON CSD ENTRY FEE 110.00

WEST MUSIC SUPPLIES 122.37

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE CONFERENCE TICKETS..470.00

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 75.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 300.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 3,398.11

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 24.65

WOOSTER, MIKE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

WULK, MATTHEW OFFICIAL 125.00

Fund Total: 48,338.28

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BOGGS, SHELLEY REIMBURSEMENT 19.37

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 193.75

KEMPS SUPPLIES 4,966.84

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 21,761.65

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 25,615.66

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 183.59

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSE 35.24

Fund Total: 52,776.10

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. HUDL 3,295.00

EDPUZZLE SUBSCRIPTION 1,755.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 2,098.71

HAMMAN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES 200.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 1,798.50

MAPLE VALLEY ELECTRIC SERVICES 2,557.70

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 2,248.70

ONE POINT PARTITIONS, LLC SUPPLIES 5,126.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICE 7,209.74

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 181.93

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 2,046.00

SCE, INC. SUPPLIES 725.74

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 206.00

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS INC. TRANSPORTATION RADIO 906.00

Fund Total: 30,355.02

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022