Maple Valley Anthon-Oto Minutes (IASB Convention) — November 15-17, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Date: November 15-17, 2022

Place: IASB Convention, Des Moines, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Schram, Kennedy, Streck, and Hamann

Absent: None

AGENDA:

I. Depart from Mapleton at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

II. Opening of Meeting — President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:00 PM on November 15, 2022. Wimmer, Kennedy, Hamann, and Streck rode together to Des Moines, and Schram met them there. The board enjoyed attending various meetings and activities throughout the week and received valuable insight from the presenters and other boards in attendance.

II. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after they returned home from Des Moines.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022