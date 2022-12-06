Maple Valley Anthon-Oto Minutes (IASB Convention) — November 15-17, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Date: November 15-17, 2022
Place: IASB Convention, Des Moines, Iowa
Present: Wimmer, Schram, Kennedy, Streck, and Hamann
Absent: None
AGENDA:
I. Depart from Mapleton at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022
II. Opening of Meeting — President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:00 PM on November 15, 2022. Wimmer, Kennedy, Hamann, and Streck rode together to Des Moines, and Schram met them there. The board enjoyed attending various meetings and activities throughout the week and received valuable insight from the presenters and other boards in attendance.
II. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after they returned home from Des Moines.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 1, 2022