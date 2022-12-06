Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 15, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 15, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on November 15, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 11/15/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 11/1/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

There was no meeting on 11/8/2022

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims issue 11/15/2022 and payroll dated 11/10/2022 & 11/15/2022. Motion Carried.

The Canvass of the 2022 General Election was presented as follows:

For the office of United States Senator there were nine thousand seven hundred and sixteen (9,716) cast as follows: Michael Franken received two thousand and fifty-three (2,053) votes; Chuck Grassley received seven thousand six hundred and fifty (7,650) votes; scattering received thirteen (13) votes.

For the office of United States Representative District 4 there were nine thousand six hundred and forty-five (9,645) votes cast as follows: Ryan Melton received one thousand seven hundred and seventy (1,770) votes; Randy Feenstra received seven thousand seven hundred and thirty-four (7.734) votes; Bryan Jack Holder received one hundred and thirty-six (136) votes; scattering received five (5) votes.

For the office of Governor/Lt. Governor there were nine thousand eight hundred and twenty-three (9,823) votes cast as follows: Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker received one thousand six hundred and forty-three (1,643) votes; Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg received eight thousand and twenty-seven (8,027) votes; Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia received one hundred and fifty-two (152) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

For the office of Secretary of State there were nine thousand six hundred and six (9,606) votes cast as follows: Joel Miller received one thousand nine hundred and thirty-five (1,935) votes; Paul D. Pate received seven thousand six hundred and sixty-eight (7,668) votes; scattering received three (3) votes.

For the office of Auditor of State there were nine thousand five hundred and twenty-three (9,523) votes cast as follows: Rob Sand received two thousand eight hundred and fifty-nine (2,859) votes; Todd Halbur received six thousand six hundred and sixty-three (6,663) votes; scattering received one (1) vote.

For the office of Treasurer of State there were nine thousand five hundred and fifteen (9,515) votes cast as follows: Michael L. Fitzgerald received two thousand five hundred and seventy-six (2,576) votes; Roby Smith received six thousand nine hundred and thirty-five (6,935) votes; scattering four (4) votes.

For the office of Secretary of Agriculture there were nine thousand six hundred and three (9,603) votes cast as follows: John Norwood received one thousand six hundred and fifty-one (1,651) votes; Mike Naig received seven thousand nine hundred and fifty-two (7,952) votes.

For the office of Attorney General there were nine thousand five hundred and fifty-five (9,555) votes cast as follows; Tom Miller received two thousand six hundred and fifty-eight (2,658) votes; Brenna Bird received six thousand eight hundred and ninety-one (6,891) votes, scattering received six (6) votes.

For the office of State Senator District 7 there were three thousand four hundred and ninety-eight (3,498) votes cast as follows: Kevin Alons received three thousand four hundred and sixty (3,460) votes; scattering received thirty-eight (38) votes.

For the office of State Representative District 3 there were four thousand eight hundred and twenty-eight (4,828) votes cast as follows: Thomas Jeneary received four thousand seven hundred and eighty-three (4,783) votes; scattering received forty-five (45) votes.

For the office of State Representative District 13 there were three thousand seven hundred and ninety-three (3,793) votes cast as follows: Ken E. Carlson received three thousand three hundred and nineteen (3,319) votes; Amy Janowski received four hundred and sixty-eight (468) votes; scattering received six (6) votes.

For the office of County Supervisor District 1 there were eight thousand three hundred and eighteen (8,318) votes cast as follows: John Meis received eight thousand two hundred and fifty-one (8,251) votes; scattering received sixty-seven (67) votes. We therefore declare John Meis to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 1 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Supervisor District 3 there were eight thousand two hundred and thirty (8,230) votes cast as follows: Don Kass received eight thousand one hundred and seventy-one (8,171) votes; scattering received fifty-nine (59) votes. We therefore declare Don Kass to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 3 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Supervisor District 4 there were eight thousand one hundred and twenty (8,120) votes cast as follows: Craig A. Anderson received eight thousand and fifty-seven (8,057) votes; scattering received sixty-three (63) votes. We therefore declare Craig A. Anderson to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 4 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Treasurer there were eight thousand five hundred and twenty-five (8,525) votes cast as follows: Shelly Sitzmann received eight thousand four hundred and eighty-six (8,486) votes; scattering received thirty-nine (39) votes. We therefore declare Shelly Sitzmann to be duly elected for the office of County Treasurer for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Recorder there were eight thousand four hundred and four (8,404) votes cast as follows: Jolynn Goodchild received eight thousand three hundred and sixty-eight (8,368) votes; scattering received thirty-six (36) votes. We therefore declare Jolynn Goodchild to be duly elected for the office of County Recorder for the term on 4 years.

For the office of County Attorney there were eight thousand and sixty-six (8,066) votes cast as follows: Darin J. Raymond received seven thousand nine hundred and seventy-four (7,974) votes; scattering ninety-two (92) votes. We therefore declare Darin J. Raymond to be duly elected for the office of County Attorney for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Fredonia Township Trustee there were one hundred and fifty-four (154) votes cast as follows: Mike Schnepf received eighty-one (81) votes; Mike Detloff received seventy-three (73) votes. We therefore declare Mike Schnepf and Mike Detloff each to be duly elected for the office Fredonia Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Fredonia Township Clerk there were ninety-four (94) votes cast as follows: Wayne Pick received ninety-four (94) votes. We therefore declare Wayne Pick to be duly elected for the office of Fredonia Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner there were eleven thousand three hundred and twenty-nine (11,329) votes cast as follows: Jeremy Homan received five thousand five hundred and seventy-seven (5,577) votes; Robert Puetz received five thousand six hundred and ninety-nine (5,699) votes; scattering received fifty-three (53) votes. We therefore declare Jeremy Homan and Robert Puetz each to be duly elected for the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Agricultural Extension Council Member there were twenty-six thousand seven hundred and nine (26,709) votes cast as follows: DeAnn Lehner received three thousand and eighty-one (3,081) votes; Randy Kroksh received two thousand six hundred and forty-one (2,641) votes; Michael Thomas Sitzmann received three thousand four hundred and ninety-nine (3,499) votes; Bret Udell received three thousand three hundred and one (3,301) votes; Sandy Koch received two thousand six hundred and seventy-four (2,674) votes; Julie Ann Madden received two thousand and twenty-two (2,022) votes; Thomas Lehner received three thousand one hundred and two (3,102) votes; Blake Hoefling received three thousand one hundred and forty-seven (3,147) votes; Janell Heimgartner received three thousand one hundred and sixty-three (3,163) votes; scattering received seventy-nine (79) votes. We therefore declare Michael Thomas Sitzmann, Bret Udell, Thomas Lehner, Blake Hoefling and Janell Heimgartner each to be duly elected to the office of County Agricultural Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.

For the public measure “Shall the following justice of the Supreme Court be retained in office?”

YES NO

Matthew McDermott 5509 vs. 1240

Dana L. Oxley 4905 vs. 1418

For the public measure “Shall the following justice of the Court of Appeals be retained in office?”

YES NO

Paul B. Ahlers 5504 vs. 1138

Gina Badding 4792 vs. 1297

For the public measure “Shall the following justice of the District Court 3B be retained in office?”

YES NO

Steven Andreasen 4932 vs. 1228

James N. Daane 4914 vs. 1175

Jeffrey A. Neary 5943 vs. 1245

Roger L. Sailer 5101 vs. 1099

Patrick H. Tott 4992 vs. 1195

For the public measure “Shall the following justice of the District Court 3B Associate be retained in office?”

YES NO

Kristal L. Philips 5390 vs. 1003

For the public measure “Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted? The right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

YES – received seven thousand six hundred and ninety-eight (7,698) votes

NO – received one thousand four hundred and seventy-five (1,475) votes

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the canvass as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the 2022 Family Farm Applications. Motion Carried.

Pottebaum Addition in Section 10 of Remsen Township was presented by Wayne Schlotfeldt, but revisions for either an easement are needed or a variance by the Board of Adjustment is needed prior to approval by the Board of Supervisors.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the Pottebaum Second Addition in Section 11 of Marion Township, with a condition that the bins and a building be torn down within six months from this approval. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #111522 for a 60-day extension to file Plathe’s First Addition. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the memorandum of agreement between the IDOT and Plymouth County (28E Agreement). Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the permit for a tile crossing in Section 19/20 in Fredonia Township on Otter Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a detour compensation agreement with IDOT on Hwy 3 and Hwy 12. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:12 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11/15/22

Neal Adlerelection official 195.50

AgriVision Equipment JD UTV wiring harness 1735.69

City of Akron UTILITIES 67.65

Akron Hometowner publications 1029.64

Mary Albrecht election official 192.63

GCC Alliance Concrete PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 1976.25

Connie Arnold election official 213.50

Arnold Motor BATTERIES 225.86

Autry Reporting transcripts 592.40

C. A. Bartolozzi election official 208.00

Carol Beckwith election official 195.50

Cole Beitelspacher election worker 46.00

Linda Beitelspacher election official 243.63

Bekins Fire & Safety inspection 112.00

Michelle Bohlke election official 221.75

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone/elections 129.65

Bomgaars uniforms 112.85

Becky Bottjen election official 226.75

Rhonda Briggs election official 195.50

Robert B. Brock attorney fees 142.80

Sheryl Brooks election official 202.00

Judy Brouwer election official 215.50

Susan Brown election official 226.75

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Marilyn Bunkers election official 219.50

Burke Engineering Sales BUILDINGS 22.92

Culligan Water water 498.16

CWD food supplies 1894.95

Dakota Riggers & Tools PARTS 294.31

Peggy DeBoer election official 192.50

Tim DeBoer election official 249.88

Ron Dekok election official 195.50

Sherri DeKok election official 195.50

Denco Corporation PIPE CULVERTS 35590.60

Denise Derby transcripts 63.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 86.46

DeVries Tool & Supply

WELDING SUPPLIES 50.00

Peg Dickman election official 204.88

Joyce Draayer election official 174.13

Eakes Inc supplies 948.08

Fareway food supplies 428.12

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 691.68

Fastenal custodial supplies 139.93

Stacey Feldman misc. reimbursements 104.71

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical supplies 1840.56

Jo Fokken election official 195.50

FORCE America PARTS 941.36

Sharon Frerichs election official 246.75

Frericks Repair parts 2944.44

Frontier phone 1115.56

Sue Gabel election official 195.50

Judy Gates election official 212.63

Marlene Gearke election official 208.75

Jolynn Goodchild meeting expenses 404.32

Gordon Flesch Co. office supplies 163.33

Graves Construction construction project 101673.92

Greenway Lawn Care winterize lawn systems 150.00

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 42834.00

Jennifer Hamman election official 226.75

Marjorie Hansen election official 288.83

Hardware Hank OUTSIDE SERVICE 186.96

Karen Harrington election official 206.75

Jamie Hauser mileage, election work 242.88

Vicky Hemmelman election official 233.50

Susan Henrich election official 250.50

Madalyn Hewitt program supplies 45.46

Hi-Way Products GUARDRAILS 360.64

City of Hinton UTILITIES 117.21

Hinton Times publications 250.50

Holiday Inn Express lodging 164.99

Zach Holtgrewe SUPPLIES 39.98

Gary Horton election work 62.88

Susan Hoss election official 264.50

William Hoss election official 213.75

HUB International actuarial value report 4225.00

Bob Hughes GROUNDS 300.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 468.69

Iowa DOT BLADES 6870.60

ICAP liability insurance 2198.00

ICEA & MEETING FEES 1300.00

IDALS applicator renewal 30.00

Iowa DNR well permits 100.00

Iowa Information Inc. publications 3322.90

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school 1125.00

Iowa Prison Industries park signage 267.30

ISAC soil compaction allocation 600.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 730.17

Jerico Services MATERIALS 7500.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 2035.51

Kellen Excavation PIPE CULVERTS 200.00

DuRetta Kelly election official 331.83

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 419.00

Terry Klemme election official 215.50

Leann Kneifl election official 236.13

Knife River GRANULAR 1084.27

Gerry Sue Krienert election official 204.88

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Jackie Langel election official 202.00

Joyce E. Langel election official 192.63

Yvonne Law election official 195.50

City of Le Mars utilities 634.81

Karla Less election official 220.50

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 18042.53

Leo D & Sandra J Ludwigs FENCE 695.25

Michael Luse election official 195.50

Lorna Luse election official 232.38

Sue Martens election official 235.50

Marilyn Marx election official 215.50

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Menards plumbing parts 591.49

City of Merrill UTILITIES 132.40

MidAmerican Energy utilities 4751.82

Midland Law Enforcement Center service 50.96

Midwest Wheel PARTS 716.63

Mike’s Inc fuel 4950.83

Sue Miller election official 223.88

Nat’l Assoc of Counties 2022 membership 500.00

NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION membership dues 142.00

Pam Nemmers election official 215.50

Gerry Neuroth election official 195.50

Nancy Nielsen election official 195.50

Northern Lights Foodservice

food supplies 304.16

O’Brien County Sheriff service 44.00

Oakleaf Property Mgmt rent assistance 500.00

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 99.37

One Office Solutions supplies 224.63

City of Oyens UTILITIES 96.00

Erica Pepper notary renewal 30.00

Perspective Insurance Insurance renewal 319065.00

Charlene Peterson election official 212.63

Arlie Pick election work 32.63

Plains Area Mental Health inmate medical 200.00

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 15778.74

Ply Co Sheriff transport 62.50

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency

hauling/assessment 36488.22

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 427.54

Linda Popken election official 246.75

Premier Communications box rental 981.48

Quality Lawn Care mowing 200.00

Quality Lube Center service 116.70

Darin Raymond misc. reimbursements 405.11

Rees Mack Sales PARTS 35.62

City of Remsen UTILITIES 139.40

Kathy Renken election official 472.46

Richards Construction construction project 174522.15

Ginny Riebhoff election official 226.75

Jocelyn M Robinson well closing 500.00

Mary Roder election official 192.63

Rolling Oil oil 7073.16

Sapp Bros. Petroleum PARTS 19475.23

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1609.25

Sandy Schnepf election official 244.38

Steve Schroeder rent assistance 300.00

Sue Schwartz election official 246.75

Sherwin Williams supplies 308.74

Sioux Co Sheriff service 94.00

Sioux County PILING 688.92

Sioux Falls Crane & Hoist OUTSIDE SERVICE 725.62

Siouxland Humane Society Oct services 37.00

Dan Smith election official 192.63

Valerie Smith election official 233.50

Rebecca Socknat cell phone allowance 120.00

Southern Sioux County RWS UTILITIES 73.78

Spaans Holdings rent assistance 300.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Taggart’s Power Sports supplies 57.23

Mike W. Tentinger election official 232.50

The Dailey Stop fuel 135.66

The Record publications 414.05

Thomson Reuters West IA federal rules 2713.02

Titan Machinery PARTS 2222.10

Total Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 79.48

Union County Electric tower 89.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 249.70

Mike Van Otterloo election work 35.13

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 148.50

Carolyn Vance election official 221.25

Tom Vance election official 195.50

Vanguard Appraisals reappraisal project 48531.60

Verizon cell phone services 216.21

Pam VonHagel election official 215.50

Duane Wachter election official 214.88

Mary Wachter election official 195.50

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 451.60

Duane Walhof election work 56.63

Kathy Weiland election official 245.25

Wesley United Methodist Church rental 100.00

WesTel UTILITIES 39.99

Carla Winquist election official 195.50

Zep Manufacturing SHOP SUPPLIES 886.81

