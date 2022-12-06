Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 1, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 1, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, for the Board of Supervisors to open the Plymouth County Drainage Board meeting at 11:15 am. Present was VanOtterloo, Horton, Kass, Meis and Anderson. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to the IA DOT to bore in the ditch/crossings in lateral A in the Hinton Drainage District #1. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to adjourn the drainage board meeting at 11:19 am. Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 24, 2022