Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 1, 2022
Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
November 1, 2022
Le Mars, Iowa
Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, for the Board of Supervisors to open the Plymouth County Drainage Board meeting at 11:15 am. Present was VanOtterloo, Horton, Kass, Meis and Anderson. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to the IA DOT to bore in the ditch/crossings in lateral A in the Hinton Drainage District #1. Motion Carried.
Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to adjourn the drainage board meeting at 11:19 am. Motion Carried.
Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 24, 2022