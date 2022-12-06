River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — November 21, 2022

River Valley Community School

Annual/Organizational Board of Education Meeting

11/21/2022 — 6:30 PM

Jr/Sr High School | Commons

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order – Annual Meeting

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

Adam Petty presented the board with a drawing for a potential shelter house they would like the land that is currently leased to the City to be donated to the City.

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Financial Statement

3. Lunch Fund Financial Statement

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. 6-12 Administrative Report

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

5. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. Action Items

A. Resignations

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Adjourn the Retiring Board

The meeting was adjourned at 7:34 p.m.

11. Call Organizational Meeting to Order – Board Secretary

The meeting was called to order at 7:35 p.m.

12. Roll Call

Scott Knaack

Bobbi Dewitt

Ted Mammen

Sharleen Duncan

Jessica Wilson

13. Election of Board President

Approve nomination for Scott Knaack as board president.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Oath of Office of Board President

Scott Knaack was given the Oath of Office.

14. Election of Board Vice President

Approve nomination of Sharleen Duncan as vice president.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Oath of Vice President

Sharleen Duncan was given the oath of office.

15. Action Items

A. Student out of state travel

Approve out of state travel for girls basketball.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. School Budget Review Committee Application Request

Approve the request for MSA for Increased Enrollment, Increased Open Enrollment Out and for LEP Instruction Beyond 5 years, in the amounts shown.

Increased Enrollment – $8895.60

Increased Open Enrollment – $157,548.60

LEP Beyond 5 years – $4670.19

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Early Graduates

Approve Early Graduates.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

16. Discussion Items

A. Board Report

The board discussed the dirt work to the Washta ball field, starting negotiations earlier than in the past, pros and cons of the shelter house presented to the board by the City of Correctionville.

17. Adjourn

The meeting was adjourned at 8:01 p.m.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

BOARD BILLS — Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROF SERVICES RENDERED 1,485.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES MacBook Air Case 59.99

CHEMSEARCHFE WATER TREATMENT 1,765.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR SUPPLIES 1,013.82

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE vacuum cord end 4.99

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF SHOP BUILDING 339.43

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WATER SERVICE – HS 42.50

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SCHOOL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 650.00

DOORS INC. S&H 93.75

DUNWELL LLC DUCTWORK ON HVAC 4,627.18

GORDON FLESCH COPY MACHINE REPAIR 388.00

IXL LEARNING Year 1 IXL (Year 1 of 3)***See attached 2,890.00

JCL SOLUTIONS 800’ natural roll towel 6/cs 3,181.16

JOHNSON PROPANE INC WATER/SEWER WASHTA 3,207.91

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC SUPPLIES 238.15

LAKESHORE CURRICULUM MATERIALS FREIGHT 298.40

LAWTON-BRONSON CSD TLC 1,136.41

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 265.54

MENARDS 10/3/4 self drill hex 246.28

MERCY ONE SIOUXLAND OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH ONSITE FLU VACCINE 895.00

MID-STEP SERVICES OCT. SPEC ED SERVICES – EE 14,175.00

MOHR, ROBERT R HERBICIDE & FERTILIZER SPRAYING FALL ‘22 2,695.00

NEW COOP FUEL 2,479.19

ONE LESS THING SHIPPING 275.00

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY WASH-TA OCT DIESEL FUEL 2,873.75

PHILLIPS, NOAH Acellus for DV 249.00

RASSEL, PAIGE MILEAGE REIMBURSE FOR OCT 124.32

RECORD, THE OCTOBER PUBLISHING 287.28

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS – 8 books from fair 2,766.65

SCHOLASTIC BOOK ART MAGAZINE 27.45

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO speede 563.17

SCHOOL SPECIALTY Jumbo Crayons 139.69

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE BODY WORK 9,668.21

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC SAS-ONLINE MOVE TO T3 FROM T2 418.00

TANYA MALLISON Term 5 and 6 4,680.00

TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE YEAR 3 OF 3 YEAR SERVICE CONTRACT 3,392.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL 150.00

Fund Total: 67,792.22

Checking Account Total: 67,792.22

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BSN SPORTS Belts 145.54

CHESTERMAN COMPANY credit 908.82

DECKER SPORTING GOODS FREIGHT CHARGES 72.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 410.53

RIVER VALLEY BOOSTER CLUB Kickback from apparel ordered from Wall 191.75

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS freight 600.20

Fund Total: 2,328.84

Checking Account Total 2,328.84

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS INTERCOM CAMERA INSTALLATION 12,817.45

Fund Total: 12,817.45

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

BSN SPORTS Z-Cool 3” Round Knee Pads 124.75

DECKER SPORTING GOODS FREIGHT 235.50

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING TITAN TOWER – INTERNET 12,358.65

GFC LEASING COPY MACHINE LEASE 908.41

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP Replace Ph 2 RTUs 83,045.00

Fund Total: 96,672.31

Checking Account Total: 109,489.76

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR SUPPLIES 34.12

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SUPPLIES 2,336.82

DOLLAR GENERAL misc 36.35

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 7,464.59

WRIGHT, JUSTIN Refund of Justin’s lunch money due 28.75

Fund Total: 9,900.63

Checking Account Total 9,900.63

BOARD BILLS — ADDITIONAL

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Clipboards, HERKKA 15 Pack Plastic Clipboard 249.84

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY LABOR 398.36

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS Service call Mileage 1,045.84

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES AET subscription 175.00

IOWA BANDMASTERS ASSOCIATION INC Current year’s dues for Iowa 0.00

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE 2 Seats at NW College Leadership Conference 180.00

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK EWING, KEVIN 62.00

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC Mount and bal 1,318.30

SANITARY SERVICES SANITARY SERVICES 10-18-22 246.00

WALMART SUPPLIES 401.21

Fund Total 4,076.55

Checking Account Total 4,076.55

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

Bishop Heelan High School entry fee 100.00

KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS 153 Filled Donuts 1,992.50

Texas Roadhouse Dinner Roll Fundraiser 2,730.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE Championship Night Gate 1,210.00

Fund Total: 6,032.50

Checking Account Total 6,032.50

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

REICH PAINT & DECORATING CO INC exterior of locker room paint 3,616.00

Fund Total 3,616.00

Checking Account Total 3,616.00

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO PANS 3,339.81

MCCORMACK DISTRIBUTING CO., INC repairs 225.00

PKU Perspectives special foods 125.33

Fund Total: 3,690.14

Checking Account Total 3,690.14

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022