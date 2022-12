Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — November 14, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

November 14, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on November 14, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present Nelson, Thomsen, Cross, Steffen. Absent: Lloyd, Reblitz, Verschoor

Visitors: Stacey Reblitz, Trisha Healy, Ella O’Mara, Faith Lambert, Chris Zellmer-Zant, Jake Thomas.

Agenda: Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from Oct. 10, 2022 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve bills in the amounts of $84, 018.80 from the General Fund, $1,179.99 from the PPEL Fund, $1,370.00 from the Management Fund, $29,483.38 from the Sales Tax Fund (omit Nelson Comm. Const. for $35,419.44), $8,591.53 from the Activity Fund, and $33,911.89 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $33,814.94 from the General Fund, $9,917.24 from the Activity Fund, $13,215.00 from the Management Fund, $642.39 from the Sales tax fund and $212.32 from the Lunch Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Chris Zellmer-Zant wanted board ok to add prairie garden to NW corner of school for outdoor classroom. She will be getting funding for this. Board ok’d.

Reports:

Mrs. Lambert: Report

Mrs. Metcalf: ISASP Report – results were positive

Mr. Bormann: ISASP Report- MS/HS – good results.

Mr. Glackin – Report

Policies & Procedures

Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve the second reading of Policies 804.5, 804.6.R1, and 401.18. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policy Committee – meeting not needed

Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve the Open enrollment sample policy language as presented with the addition of TK limit of 18 students. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

Cross reported on Buildings and Grounds meetings. Visited other school districts to see science rooms. Might be quite expensive. Additional SB/BB Field work may have to wait.

Use of facilities – discussion on how the new Wrestling Room will be regulated for other uses. Cleaning arrangements need to be made. Policy probably needed.

Speaker System for SB/BB fields and see what we need for FB Field

SB/BB Field complex – was discussed with Committee review.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve Stateline quote of $11,968 for installation of 87 LED 2×4 lights in hallways and office, 7 surface mount wrap fixtures in the entryways. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel

Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to accept the resignation of Chris Blaylock from Custodial Staff effective 30 days from today. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to honor current contract terms for paras who received $1/hour more for student behavior issues last year through this school year and to amend Appendix A to give $1/hour more to paras who work with student with severe behavioral disabilities a majority of their time. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve Trisha Healy as summer custodial for 2023. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve hiring an additional staff member to the extended day program since numbers have been higher this year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve Makayla Archer for Asst. Boys Basketball coach for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to Adopt a Resolution to approve Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrollment Out Not on Prior Year’s Headcount – The district’s administration is authorized to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $131,797.60 for open enrollment out students who were not included on the district’s previous year certified enrollment count. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve the sale of the 2008 Malibu and the 2010 Dodge Caravan (54). Motion carried, all voting aye.

Discussion on IASB Needs Assessment – Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to table until the December regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Chris Howrey notified the board that board agendas and minutes are no longer allowed at the Post Office.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to adjourn at 10:01 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 8, 2022