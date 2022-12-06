Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 22, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 11/22/2022 – 11/22/2022

Andresen***, Michael 105727 Clothing Allowance 216.66

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #504 186.95

BOK Financial 500746 Debt Service – Exempt 1,328,707. 49

Bomgaars 27646 Hand Tools 68.85

Boyer Trucks Sioux 103752 Parts & Labor #929 5,610.89

Bride, Tom 103895 Void -9.36

Butler***, Dennis D 38425 Landfill meeting mileage 30.00

Byers***, Jason 105444 Clothing Allowance 64.19

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 149.08

Certified Testing Service 500526 4750 Jail project – testing 19,281.14

Conolly***, Julie M ISAA Program Mtg – Des Moines 258.75

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #405 99.94

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,427.69

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee – Moville 87.72

GAAP Solutions LLC 500912 Multi-Res Reappraisal 14,400.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Ditch Cleaning 647.71

Goldberg Group Architects 500415 4750 – Jail project 30,520.79

Grainger Inc Parts #94 605.66

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 1,458.66

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #306 413.24

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,056.44

Iowa Dept of Transportation 118637 Rock Salt 2,391.38

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding Supplies 319.85

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 520.17

Mikes Repair 161687 Parts & Labor #55 184.00

Mogensen***, Tyler Fall School Mileage Des Moines 252.50

Murphy Tractor Parts #413 267.40

New Cooperative 104730 Gasoline, Diesel, Propane 61,775.32

Outdoor Environment Damages BRS-SWAP-CO97 300.00

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #317 300.00

Rueter & Zenor Co 105806 Filters #524 175.64

Security National Bank 208800 Loan Interest 74,715.42

Security National Bank 208797 Credit Card Stmt 4,854.68

Select Parts, Inc 101370 Parts #930 185.00

SFM Mutual Insuranc 500520 Work Comp 532.00

Sioux City Treasurer (447) 213400 HTE and Netmotion 102,203.18

Stubbs Construction 500831 Buildings – Moville 85.00

Titan Machinery (Kingsley) 105010 Oil #221 1,350.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 186,192.84

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #306 321.22

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 copy paper 266.00

————————————————-

Grand Total: 1,847,850.81

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 8, 2022