Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 22, 2022
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date Range: 11/22/2022 – 11/22/2022
Andresen***, Michael 105727 Clothing Allowance 216.66
Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #504 186.95
BOK Financial 500746 Debt Service – Exempt 1,328,707. 49
Bomgaars 27646 Hand Tools 68.85
Boyer Trucks Sioux 103752 Parts & Labor #929 5,610.89
Bride, Tom 103895 Void -9.36
Butler***, Dennis D 38425 Landfill meeting mileage 30.00
Byers***, Jason 105444 Clothing Allowance 64.19
Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 149.08
Certified Testing Service 500526 4750 Jail project – testing 19,281.14
Conolly***, Julie M ISAA Program Mtg – Des Moines 258.75
Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #405 99.94
Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,427.69
Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee – Moville 87.72
GAAP Solutions LLC 500912 Multi-Res Reappraisal 14,400.00
Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Ditch Cleaning 647.71
Goldberg Group Architects 500415 4750 – Jail project 30,520.79
Grainger Inc Parts #94 605.66
Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 1,458.66
Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00
Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #306 413.24
Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,056.44
Iowa Dept of Transportation 118637 Rock Salt 2,391.38
Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07
Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding Supplies 319.85
Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 520.17
Mikes Repair 161687 Parts & Labor #55 184.00
Mogensen***, Tyler Fall School Mileage Des Moines 252.50
Murphy Tractor Parts #413 267.40
New Cooperative 104730 Gasoline, Diesel, Propane 61,775.32
Outdoor Environment Damages BRS-SWAP-CO97 300.00
P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #317 300.00
Rueter & Zenor Co 105806 Filters #524 175.64
Security National Bank 208800 Loan Interest 74,715.42
Security National Bank 208797 Credit Card Stmt 4,854.68
Select Parts, Inc 101370 Parts #930 185.00
SFM Mutual Insuranc 500520 Work Comp 532.00
Sioux City Treasurer (447) 213400 HTE and Netmotion 102,203.18
Stubbs Construction 500831 Buildings – Moville 85.00
Titan Machinery (Kingsley) 105010 Oil #221 1,350.00
Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 186,192.84
Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #306 321.22
Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electricity 81.65
Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 copy paper 266.00
————————————————-
Grand Total: 1,847,850.81
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 8, 2022