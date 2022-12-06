Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 8, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 8, 2022

FORTY-FIFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Ung, Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for November 8, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 1, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $728,865.72. Copy filed.

To approve estimate of $3,575 from Gaming Funds for the cost of the holiday luncheon. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for Bryan Mesz, parcel #894628100006, 1620 140th St., in the amount of $1,567.00. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for CoreLogic Tax Services LLC, parcel #894720135005, 1225 W 26th St., in the amount of $1,389.00. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Charity Allen, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 11-09-22, $20.89/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-23-22. Entry Level Salary: $20.89/hour.; and the reclassification of Adair Perez-Ariza, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 11-28-22, $19.07/hour, 4.6%=$.85/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 1 to Grade 3/Step 2. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the website development proposal agreement with Neapolitian Labs LLC as the website provider for the Woodbury County website. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the final voucher for project #FM-CO97(136)ó55-97 with Knife River LLC. Carried 5-0. Copy field.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the final voucher for project #FM-CO97(132)–55-97 with Dixon Construction. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on Committee Meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for the temporary sale of food, beverage, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the route in unincorporated Woodbury County. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the second reading of the Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for the temporary sale of food, beverage, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the route in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to waive the third reading of the Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for the temporary sale of food, beverage, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the route in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to adopt the Ordinance #69, Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for the temporary sale of food, beverage, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the route in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 5-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 15, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022