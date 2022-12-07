Joan Bleil, 90, of Kingsley, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Services: Dec. 5 at 11 a.m., Congregational United Church, Kingsley. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until service time, at the church. Arrangements with Rohde Funeral Home.

Joan was April 3, 1932, Kingsley, IA the daughter of Louis and Lina (Miller) Bleil.

Joan grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Kingsley High School and attending a business college in Sioux City. Joan’s father passed away when Joan was a young child after which Joan and her mother continued to live on the farm until moving to Kingsley.

Joan worked at the Kingsley school, a dairy & her lifelong job of working as a bookkeeper at Brick and Tile in Sioux City, IA. Following retirement

Joan was very involved with community projects and helping friends and family. Joan enjoyed being with friends and family and sharing times whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Joan was member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Kingsley for her entire life. Joan was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, rarely missing watching a game. She also loved to travel throughout her life.

Joan is survived by many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lina Bleil.