Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — December 6, 2022

Kingsley City Council

December 6, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on December 6, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Rolling, Beelner, Jasperson and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the November 7th and 21st meetings were approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Jason Bird discussed moving his carport to the north side of his property now that he has more room. He will submit a new building permit for this purpose.

Maintenance Report: Traffic signs are repaired, tree dump needs grinding, Christmas lights are up. Jantz requested being paid for vacation hours that he was unable to use this year. He will carry over 40 hours and be paid for 107 hours.

List of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, amb oxygen 131.76

Aetna, EAP 8.76

AgState, mecamine 622.63

Ahlers Cooney, SE View professional services 1,584.50

Alpha Wireless, Amb radio 696.00

Amazon, Lib books/supplies 893.61

Austin Campbell, lift station work 50.00

Badger Meter, Beacon hosting 48.72

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 1,343.15

Barco, stop signs 476.07

Beelner Service, grave opens/pull grinder pump 1,505.00

Brian Book, phone reimb/mileage/meals water distribution 1 178.75

Brian Book, mileage/meals water treatment 1 208.54

Bound Tree, Amb supplies 558.25

Carrot Top Industries, flag pole brackets 151.71

Cash, reimburse petty cash 96.35

Clarks Hardware Sept charges..429.04

FirstNet, police phone bills/Apple phone & watch 1,981.70

Frank Dunn, pallet cold mix 899.00

Frontier, phone 77.80

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,160.00

GIS, life/disab ins 154.98

Gov2go, certification fee Water Dist-B Book 42.54

Gworks, annual software license fee 6,466.00

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,667.42

Hometown Pantry, charges August 72.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Beller/Hannan training 7,125.00

Iowa League, budget workshop 50.00

Iowa One Call, locates 43.30

Ipers, Ipers October 7,739.82

IRS, Fed/Fica October 12,048.78

ISG, preliminary engineering report 2,820.00

Jack’s Uniforms, police supplies 803.49

Jim Harvey Agency, Amb insurance 807.00

JJSS, jetting 1,243.75

Keith Bohle, mileage Plymouth Co grant 62.50

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage/mailing fee 529.45

Kingsley Vol Amb, October runs 1,510.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Klocke’s Emergency, remote siren 490.01

KPTH, October advertising 2,460.00

Lammers, compressor oil/gasket/parts 72.01

Lumber Pros, 4×4 25.58

MidAmerican, utilities + Oct utilities 7,341.16

O.C. Sanitation, porta pot rent 264.00

Ply Co Landfill, October tonnage 5,770.85

Presto-X, pest control 59.89

ProCare Services, annual Lucas contract 1,357.00

Quill, supplies 75.96

Rehab Systems, Emergency jet vac (South Main) 2,460.00

Rick Bohle, expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, repairs/supplies 322.05

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental/3rd qtr garb 23,006.00

Scholastic, Lib books 350.75

ServiceMaster, remediate sewer backup 7,212.77

Sioux City Ford, radiator work police Explorer 338.24

Siouxland Carpet Cleaning, clean library/city hall 1,645.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 230.60

The Record, publications September-October 1,014.66

Thompson Law, July-Sept 4,240.30

Truck Equipment, sweeper pilot check valve/adapter elbow 510.20

United Healthcare, hlth ins October 6,611.17

USA Bluebook, colorimeter/dipper/hose valve, grabber 1,253.65

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimburse 204.90

WIT, CPR ambulance crew 96.00

Wex, gas 1,742.57

Wiatel, phone/internet 601.49

TOTAL 127,294.18

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Jacob Hagan, reimb Amazon bill (goggles) 544.20

Feld Fire, truck repairs 1,559.45

Expenses by Fund: General, 163,106.88; Road Use, 8,014.25; Employee Benefits, 53,407.27-; Local Option, 1,645.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special,; Amb. Special, 22,000.00; Fire Truck Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 19,414.31; Sewer, 18,419.73; Solid Waste, 8,777.10. Total: 165,970.00. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 53,643.13; Operating Grants, 34,319.31; General, 41,905.70; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 129,868.14.

Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report: No report.

Fire Report: No report.

KMEG/KPTH representatives talked with the Council concerning renewal of the advertising package. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, to continue the contract, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2022-11: Fixing a date for a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Grant Agreement with Michael D. Henry and Alexis M. Henry. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle to set hearing for January 3rd at 7:15 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Zach Schweitzberger, representing Brookside Golf Association, updated the Council on the plans to update the bridges at the golf course. Dixon Construction has estimated a cost of $20,000.00 per bridge to reconstruct the pilings and new rails will be built and installed by Healey.

Volunteer labor will be used to repair the surfaces of the bridges. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner to continue annual funding in the amount $6,500.00 for five years using Local Option Tax funds , all voted aye, motion carried. A hearing date was set for January 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss a Grant Agreement for $10,000.00 to help with the bridges on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Employees bonuses were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson: Sitzmann, Jantz, Sadler, Book, Culler, Dunn and Beller, $200.00; Muller, Slota, Graves, Edwards, Schaeuble and Bainbridge, $100.00. All voted aye, motion carried.

Community Center interior updates were discussed.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner to give Mid-Sioux Opportunity $200.00. All voted aye, motion carried.

Next meeting will be January 3, 2022.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 15, 2022