Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — December 19, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, December 19, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

C. Special Presentation from Dr. Terry Murrell, Western Iowa Tech Community College

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes..Attachment #1

C. Financial Reports..Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills..Attachment #3

E. Activity Account..Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program..Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring..Attachment B1

B. Dropout Prevention Application for SBRC..Attachment B2

C. Additional Fundraiser request for Track and Field program..Attachment B3

D. Infrastructure/Transportation Approval..Attachment B4

E. Board Policy 600 Series Approval..Attachment B5

F. Book and Resource Listing..Attachment B6

V. Reports

A. Administrator Reports..Enclosure D1

B. Early Graduates for 2022-2023..Enclosure D2

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School Registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2023-2024

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 22, 2022-January 2nd, 2023

Staff Training January 3rd, 2023 and Classes Resume January 4th, 2023

B. Conference Rule – No Activities – December 23rd-December 27th, 2023

C. Next meeting – Joint Meeting with CO-U Community School Board to be scheduled for January 9, 2023

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 15, 2022