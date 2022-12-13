Matthew Byers

Matthew M. Byers, age 44, of Ankeny, formerly of Moville, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at his home of Ankeny after courageously living with an aggressive cancer diagnosis.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with the Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. A private family burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass starting at 10:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Matthew was born on August 22, 1978 in Sioux City, Iowa to Michael and Rachelle (Shelly) Byers. He graduated from Woodbury Central High School, playing soccer for Sioux City Heelan, and went on to earn a computer science degree from Truman State University.

At Truman State he played soccer, building lasting friendships and still holds multiple school records. He played soccer for three different Premier Development Leagues.

After playing with the Sioux Falls Spitfire, he remained in Sioux Falls beginning his software development career and coached both high school and club soccer. He later coached at CrossFit. Matthew always had a passion for exercise and living his personal best.

He followed a calling and joined the United States Army in 2012, later receiving an honorable medical discharge.

Enjoying spending time with his nephews he returned to Iowa, Matthew was passionate about Liverpool Football Club, Iowa Hawkeyes football and wrestling, his pups, Chicago Cubs, gaming and his friends. His fierce loyalty, wit and love will be missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mike and Shelly Byers, sister Heather (Matt) Wahlberg and their boys Conor and Calen Wahlberg, his pups Opie and Ike, all of Ankeny, IA. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Millie Kisting, Paul and Katie Byers; aunts, Linda Weinert and Marcia Moore. In lieu of flowers, consider making memorial contributions to your favorite charities and doing something kind for someone.