Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 29, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 11/29/2022 – 11/29/22022

Agan Tri State Drywall 9864 9102 – Plaster patch 284.00

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Mach GPS pucks (2) 279.43

Arnold Motor Supply 202826 Batteries & charger 552.69

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Radio and Related 436.15

Baker Group 104718 0005 – ARPA funds for review 1,000.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Batteries Plus-129 Batteries 94.20

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Anthon tower pest control 50.00

Bomgaars 27646 Fencing supplies/Fowler Forest 2,424.05

Bremer, Joey 105454 Arlington Township Meeting 50.00

Brice***, Letitia A 84855 Mileage for ICEOO Board Meeting 238.75

Canon Financial Service 40698 HR Lanier Printer Contract 141.82

Centurylink 103380 Acct# 88936240/Long distance phone 6.70

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Annual Administration 500.00

Clark, Pamela 103902 Arlington Township Meeting 50.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 834.18

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 5,840.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 6,259.58

DGR Engineering 104049 Professional Services 2,323.00

Dorsey & Whitney LLC 102138 Legal Services Urban Renew.. 13,095.50

DW Zinser Company 500957 1500 – PH demo – final 22,600.50

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

Frontier Communicat 291028 712-378-6970-070192-7 129.95

Gill***, Patrick F 92618 Mileage Elections and ISACA 428.75

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 2022 Ram Emergency Serv 2,241.09

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH028130, 7/30/22 144.90

Hulse, Vicki 101858 Arlington Township Bookkeeping 528.50

Imko & Diversified Staffing 102026 Temps 4,280.50

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 1,145.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,543.64

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774 251.50

Iowa Municipalities 103885 2021-2022 Audit Premium 9,164.00

Iowa Office of State Medical 201321 Autopsy fees 2,029.00

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 4,933.75

ISAC Iowa State 213063 2023 ISAC New County Officers 200.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,014.50

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson Propane Health 126071 Danbury propane bury 800.00

Karpuk, Theodore 101589 GCPR053429 1,600.00

Kiesler Police Supply 312 Ammunition for officer 1,064.70

L A Carlson Contract 267488 FEMA Estimate #3 (Final) 16,457.70

Lakeport Veterinary 501005 K9 Expense 88.00

Lambert, Faith 105453 Arlington Township Meeting 25.00

Lessman Electric Supply 142301 9101 – Light bulbs 16.50

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 300.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Postage 5,573.92

McGlauflin, Becki J 501003 PEO Work 318.13

Menards Shop Supplies 7.99

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 268.50

Mid American Energy 159813 79370-57015 9103 – Electric 7,577.54

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Sioux City Assessor 2,871.50

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 10/1/22-10/31/22: Gen Counsel.. 2,226.45

Murphy Tractor Parts #414 333.42

Northeast Nebr Public Power 100448 Homer tower utilities 268.00

O’Halloran Internat 101640 Parts & Labor #406 16,853.09

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 1,372.98

Pathology Medical Serv 1859 Autopsy Fees 2,000.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Parts & Labor #935 1,521.33

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Maintenance 514.85

Security National Bank 208797 Travel, Meals & Cable 7,785.05

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 55,600.36

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Parts & Labor #934 1,408.37

Siouxland Concrete500063 Concrete for BL campground 626.86

Siouxland Lock & Key 9101 – Keys 25.95

Skaff***, Michelle 104333 mileage ISACA tax training 250.00

Sloan Public Library 103498 Meeting Rent – Jan-Nov 2022 1,150.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Stump grinder teeth & bolts 353.67

Standard Insurance 500112 DH Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,586.11

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,577.06

Superior Vision 104058 December Vision Insurance 2,679.84

The Seed Shed 104625 Seed/Fertilizer 315.00

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Door seal – Case Skids 125.00

United Healthcare 102482 December 2022 Coverage 625.00

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot Spots 306.65

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 EDOV Project 250.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc. 239345 FEMA: Project: 6327, 9/18 2,399.13

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 132,062.88

Williams & Company 1766 Fiscal Audit 20,500.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer-Copy Paper 10 cases paper 380.00

Ziegler Inc Filters #527 473.43

————————————————

Grand Total: 387,542.62

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 15, 2022