Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 29, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 29, 2022

FORTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Ung (phone) and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for November 29, 2022. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 22, 2022, meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $374,053.10. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Melinda Sandvick, Asst. County Attorney, effective 11-18-22. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for 2301 17 W 19th, parcel #894719401001, in the amount of $15,911.00. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for 2301 17 W 19th St., parcel #894719401001, in the amount of $116.00. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for 104 W 8th St. Lot 345, parcel #884730301985, in the amount of $40.00. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for 2636 S St. Marys St., parcel #884706405008, in the amount of $149.90. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve changing the job title and pay of two Warrant Clerks to two Correctional Officers effective December 12, 2022. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Daniel Priestly, Community & Economic Development, provided an overview of the Zoning Commission’s 11/28/22 review of the County’s permitting process for Hazardous Liquid Pipelines and consideration of a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to address separation requirements, consultation zones, planning areas, emergency response and hazard mitigation requirements, and abandonment, discontinuance, and removal of hazardous liquid pipelines requirements, in addition to the existing conditional use permit requirements under subsections 2.02.9 and 3.03.4. Copy filed.

Doyle Turner, Moville, provided comments on the Zoning Commission’s 11/28/22 review of the County’s permitting process for Hazardous Liquid Pipelines and consideration of a Zoning Ordinance.

Reports on Committee Meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 6, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 15, 2022