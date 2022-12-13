Wyman Griffith

Wyman Lloyd Griffith, 91, formerly of Kingsley has passed away.

Wyman was born May 16, 1931, on the family farm near Kingsley to Lloyd and Mabel (Warren) Griffith. He excelled academically and in numerous track and field events at Kingsley High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1949.

Wyman married Emma Lou Coffey on Oct. 18, 1956, in Lincoln, MO, where they lived most of their 40 years together. Three children were born to their union: Twyla, Dana, and Delmar. Wyman’s main life’s work was as a pipelayer, working as a union laborer for 30 years. He was a published songwriter, an accomplished poet, and a lifelong learner, especially enjoying scientific discovery.

He is survived by two sisters, Gwen Bierman of Kingsley, and Colleen (Lloyd) Keck of Washta, Iowa; brother, Bob Griffith of Kingsley; children, Twyla (Kent) Rader of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dana and Georgia Griffith of Sedalia, Mo., and Delmar Griffith of Smithton, MO; seven grandchildren, Keith, Maggie, Jon, Jeremy, Michelle, Darin, and Lisa; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wyman was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou; daughter-in-law, Joyce Griffith; brother, Warren “Pete” Griffith; and parents.