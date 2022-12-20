Anthon City Council — December 12, 2022

DECEMBER 12, 2022

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on December 12, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were John Kuhlman, Paul Lansink, Mona Kirchgatter, and Barbara Benson. Council member absent was Allan Pithan. Also present – Danielle Funderman, Tiffany Funderman, Carrie Rosauer, Eric Lundell, Becky Verschoor, Brenda Cockburn, Trevor Cockburn, Sgt. Cleveringa, Chad Maier, Cy Handke, Tony McFarland, Eric O’Connell, Jennifer O’Connell, Jeff Collins, Everts Miller, Matt Kalin, Eric Lindell, and Allyson Dirksen.

AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by Kuhlman, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 4-0.

CONTRACT – SANITARY SERVICES: Motion by Benson, seconded by Kirchgatter to approve an amendment to the existing contract with Sanitary Services for garbage removal to increase the monthly rate by $0.95 to $15.50/residence/month and to extend the term of the agreement for two years as requested by Eric Lindell of Sanitary Services. Carried 4-0.

JEO CONSULTING – MATERIAL BIDS: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter to accept the material bid for the underground electrical distribution project from Wesco. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Becky Verschoor asked about the fee charged for renting the shelter house and whether there was an additional charge for picking up the key the day before the rental.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Cleveringa presented the monthly police report showing that there had been 42 hours of patrol, 4 hours of which was school related.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to approve the consent agenda, which included minutes from the November 14, 2022 meeting and financial reports for November 2022, with an amendment to the minutes of November 14, 2022 to correct that Kuhlman abstained from the vote on the library board. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Kirchgatter, Lansink, Benson, and Kuhlman; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, reviewed the ATV and golf cart ordinances.

COUNCIL VACANCY: Allan Pithan submitted his resignation from the City Council effective December 6, 2022. Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlman, to accept the resignation of Allan Pithan from City Council. Carried 4-0. Council instructed Mayor to publish a notice to fill vacancy. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to appoint a new council member as opposed to holding a special election, at the January 9, 2023 council meeting. Carried 4-0.

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT: Chief Maier presented a request to increase the City’s annual funding to the Anthon Fire Department from $12,000 per year to $25,000 per year for the next fiscal year due to increased costs.

ERIC & JENNIFER O’CONNELL Eric and Jennifer O’Connell requested to purchase three acres of the City’s farm ground to build a hog confinement and presented details surrounding that proposal.

HIRE CITY CLERK: No action was taken as the hiring committee did not have any recommendation at this time.

UNITED BANK CHECKING ACCOUNT SIGNATURES: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to remove Jenifer Umbach as signer on the United Bank Checking and add Mayor Pro Tem John Kuhlman as signer. Carried 3-0; Kuhlman abstained.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS Kuhlman expressed appreciation for Lansink’s work in filling in when there were vacancies in City staff. Collins reported on his work to repair/install fire hydrants and pending issues with pump leaks in the lift station. Collins also discussed quotes he obtained for purchasing a plow for the City pickup for snow removal. Collins reported on the need for a new locator given the limitations of the current locator and the new grant funding for CDL training. Petersen reported that the City was accepting applications for City Clerk and that repairs were being looked into for the City announcements electronic sign as it was not working.

CLOSED SESSION: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlman to go into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c). Passed by a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Kirchgatter, Lansink, Benson, and Kuhlman; nays – none. Closed session entered at 7:20 p.m. Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter to reconvene open session. Passed by a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Kirchgatter, Lansink, Benson, and Kuhlman; nays – none. Open session reconvened at 7:37 p.m. Motion by Kuhlman, seconded by Lansink, to direct legal council to take action pursuant to discussion in closed session. Carried 4-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.

November Receipts: General-$32115.19; RUT-$5927.68; LOST-$0.00; Debt Services-$568.74; Water-$19570.60; Water Sinking Fund-$5568.00; Sewer-$10797.25; Electric-$48572.24. Total: $123074.70. Expenses: General-$27228.05; RUT-$257.19; Debt Services-$1,760.00; Water-$15734.76; Sewer-$5375.35; Electric-$54926.52. Total: $105281.87.

____________________

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor

ATTEST: _______________

John Kuhlman, Mayor Pro Tem

NEWSPAPER — DECEMBER 2022

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT PAYMENT $6,000.00

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CHEMICALS $1,274.21

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA WEBSITE $1,013.75

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $162.03

IOWA CODIFICATION INC CODE BOOK UPDATES $104.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES.. $18.00

LONG LINES PHONE $401.98

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $426.76

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,812.10

UMBACH SEED & FEED ICE MELT $45.00

WIMECA ENERGY $35,517.04

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $375.00

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,903.84

PETTY CASH LIGHT BULBS CITY SIGN $23.16

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,708.57

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $256.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $2,516.37

IPERS WH IPERS $1,293.49

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $465.26

FARMER BOB METER DEPOSIT REFUND $100.00

MILLS PHARMACY GLOVES/SUPPLIES $43.50

ANTHON COMMUNITY AMB SERV PAYMENT $4,000.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $474.17

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $3,980.65

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC FINAL DESIGN ENGINEERING $2,715.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $140.82

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $107.23

BARNES & NOBLE INC LIBRARY MATERIALS $182.58

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES.. $261.52

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $200.32

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $825.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

STINES SUANN BOOKS $30.89

QUAD CITY TESTING LAB ELECTRIC INSPECTION $424.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $3,403.19

IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WATER PROJECT SRF LOAN INT $9,910.00

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $15.00

O’CONNELL DEBBIE SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $195.00

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS VEHICLE REPAIRS/MAINTENANCE $1,731.00

TONY MCFARLAND LABOR $40.00

LANSINK TREE SERVICES TREE TRIMMING/REMOVAL..$3,480.00

DELTA DENTAL DENTAL INSURANCE $142.84

SIOUX CITY WINNELSON WATER PLANT FURNACE FILTERS $61.86

DAY’S DOOR COMPANY GARAGE DOOR REPAIRS $172.50

THE HANOR COMPANY METER DEPOSIT REFUND $150.00

SPIRIT LAKE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $20.00

DELHI PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $51.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $6,673.75

CLAIMS TOTAL $96,998.38

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 22, 2022