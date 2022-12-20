Bronson City Council — December 13, 2022

Bronson City Council Minutes

December 13, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Dave West, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Metcalf was not present but Ryan Beardshear was present in his place.

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to appoint Jeff Keleher for the open position on council. Jeff Keleher was sworn in at this time.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. There was only 1 incident for the month. Deputy was not present to give more details.

Visitors: Tim Peters from RTI to discuss micro server for city hall. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to have RTI draw up a contract in the amount not to exceed $7000.00 and get started on the project. Also, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second by councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve a monthly expense of $89.00 per month thru June 30, 2023.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was not present to give his report.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present to give his report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. New Bronson sign is here. CJ will get the lumber to frame it up. Councilman Amick will get with Nate from Woodbury County REC to see when he can help with the poles. Councilman West suggested to get a timer for the light on the basketball court so it is not constantly left on. CJ said 2 photo eyes need moved on a couple poles for Christmas lights. Council would like to budget to get more Christmas lights for the town.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Westt and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the November 8th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

General

7356.44 11519.40

Ambulance

2536.08 650.79

Garbage

2336.86 3091.22

Road Use Tax

2523.48 637.11

Local Option Sales Tax

12.49 1583.33

ARPA

2.56 0.00

Water (operating)

6151.56 8544.28

Water (sinking fund)

3001.49 0.00

Sewer

2771.74 2452.02

Debt Service

1583.33 1583.33

NOV. TOTAL REVENUE

$28,276.03

NOV. DISBURSEMENTS

$30,061.48

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge would like to have a special meeting on the upcoming budget around the third week in January.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR DECEMBER 2022 MEETING:

ACCO chlorine $413.60

Emergency Medical Products ambulance supplies $228.24

Gill Hauling landfill fees for 2023 $895.23

Jackson Pumping pump sewer $170.00

Mathison oxygen supplies for ambulance $95.86

The Record publications $158.76

Reimb Nick Lahrs batteries for ambulance $37.09

Reimb Nick Lahrs diesel for ambulance $299.20

Siouxland District Health bacteriological $14.00

TAPCO street signs $2624.95

Thompson Drug ambulance supplies $85.50

Wiatel phone bill $127.97

Viking repairs and touch up water tower $14,450.00

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Shelter house replacement scheduler: Council approved Sherri Ross to be the shelter house scheduler. Thank you for everyone’s interest in the position.

Anything from Councilman Amick: There are still a lot of people from out of town bringing in large trees and limbs and putting them out at the burn pile. After much discussion, there will be a camera put out there.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Keleher: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Ryan Beardshear: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 6:55 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 22, 2022