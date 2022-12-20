Karen Grubel, age 81, formerly of Moville, IA passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Correctionville Specialty Care.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2023 at the Arlington Cemetery in Moville. Arrangements are with Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home.

Karen (Blanton) Grubel was born in Norman, Oklahoma on December 24, 1940, to Effie and Dewey Blanton.

After having graduated from high school in Noble, Oklahoma in 1959, Karen went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1963 and a Master of Science Degree in Speech Pathology in 1968, both from the University of Oklahoma.

Karen’s longest position in her career was in Sioux City as a Speech and Language Clinician beginning in 1974 when the doors first opened at Western Hills Area Education Agency. Karen loved her work with children of all ages and served in many different schools in the surrounding area. It was not uncommon for children to approach Karen at community events and give her a warm hug due to her work with them. Her “students” and parents alike often expressed appreciation for the difference she made in their lives.

After 27 years, Karen retired in November, 2001. She then volunteered in various roles in schools, church and her community.

Karen married Darrell Grubel in July, 1988. They lived in Sioux City and then in Moville until 2016 when they moved to Northern Hills Retirement Home in Sioux City. They loved to travel, camp, and spend time with ‘family.’ Although never having children of their own, they were family to their close friends and ‘adopted’ children in the community by sharing their time and love with all around them.

Karen lost the love of her life in 2020 when Darrell passed away.

Karen loved to read, organize and take time for the important things in life. She was a believer in Christ with a deep and personal understanding of God’s sacrifice and love for her. She lived out her faith with kindness, empathy, and service to others. She will be missed.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband Darrell, her parents, and her three older brothers Waldo, Clay and Duane Blanton. She is survived by her foster brother, Jerry Blanton, with whom she shared a lifetime connection.