Moville City Council Minutes — December 7, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher calls the meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Paul

Malm connects via Zoom. Malm motions to approve the agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

There were no speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Kara Robinson and Mark Reinders.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Sailer informed the council that the pump on their 1990 Chevy Tanker needs replaced at an estimated cost of $4600. Council is interested in comparing the pros and cons of replacing the pump versus costs of a upgrading the whole truck and putting the expense in the budget for next year. Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update.

At around 5:51 pm, Malm motions to open the Public Hearing for renewal of a non-exclusive 1. electric and 2. natural gas supply, operation and maintenance franchises with MidAmerican Energy Company which may include franchise fees, for a period of twenty-five years. Any proposed franchise fees (paid to Moville from MidAmerican Energy) would come from fees to Moville residents on their MidAmerican service bills.

The council was not interested in adding franchise fees to the agreement at this time. No public comments were received before or during the meeting, so at around 5:52 pm, Hayworth motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Ordinances 2022-5 MidAmerican Electric and 2022-6 MidAmerican Natural Gas renewal of non-exclusive franchise agreements for twenty-five years. Hayworth motions to approve first reading of Ordinances 2022-5 and 2022-6 regarding renewal of franchise agreements with MidAmerican for 25 years for natural gas and electric, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to waive the 2nd and 3rd readings of the Ordinances 2022-5 and 2022-6, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions final adoption, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews the change order #2 from Barkley Asphalt for the 2nd Street overlay project with a net change of less $4094.65. Hayworth motions to approve this change order, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers pay application # 2 from Barkley Asphalt for 2nd Street overlay project for $684.95. Hayworth motions to approve this pay application, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the notice of acceptability of work from Engineer Amanda Goodenow regarding the 2nd Street overlay project done by Barkley Asphalt. Council reviews the pay application #3 – Final for $5379.27 from Barkley Asphalt for the 2nd Street overlay project. Conolly motions to approve this payment, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council holds second reading of Ordinance 2022-4 updating UTV/ATV/Golf Cart Ordinance. Hayworth motions to approve this reading, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to waive the third reading of the Ordinance 2022-4 regarding UTV/ATV/Golf Carts, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions final adoption of Ordinance 2022-4 regarding UTV/ATV/Golf Carts, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers possible revenues and expenses of hiring a City Inspector. No action at this time. Council comments and concerns were discussed. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 7:15 pm and Conolly seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 22, 2022