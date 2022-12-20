Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 6, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 6, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 6, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/6/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 11/29/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve claims dated 12/6/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve Iowa Negotiations & Consulting Services Agreement for FY 2023-24 for $5,400 per year. Motion Carried.

The Plymouth County Library Coalition (all 5 library directors) were present to discuss library services and are seeking budget funds of $130,000 for FY 2023-24 from the County.

Jessica Rohrs, Director of the Family Crisis Centers and Dave Eral, staff member was present to share information about services they provide and is seeking budget funding of $6,000 for FY 2023-24 from the County.

Riley Gibson of Summit Carbon Solutions was present to provide information and discuss the carbon pipeline project.

Judy Bowman of the Plymouth Co. Museum was present to share information about the museum and its services and is seeking budget funding of $15,000 for FY 2023-24 from the County.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve Bank’s First Addition in Section 23 of Hancock Township, subject to a well easement to get water to the acreage, as presented by Timm Banks. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a railroad crossing agreement on C16 with Burlington Northern RR. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit for road crossings for Carbon Solutions. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:05 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-6-22

Access Systems copier contract 452.22

Noel Ahmann postage 152.10

City of Akron CAT grant 14,093.06

Akron Hometowner publications 905.36

Allied Oil & Supply fuel 4297.95

Anthony Plumbing, Heating part 24.75

Associated Bag Company supplies 250.91

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 4400.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 1239.50

Robert B. Brock attorney services 218.26

Brothers First LLC rent assistance 300.00

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Bruce Burnham cistern closing 300.00

Carroll Construction BRIDGES 459.56

Casey’s fuel 6624.14

Christensen Bros. construction project 5242.45

Cole Papers custodial supplies 593.25

Cornhusker International PARTS 1196.66

Culligan Water water 35.00

CWD food supplies 2931.14

Deluxry Real Estate rent assistance 300.00

Dixon Construction construction project 11,436.30

Dr. Donald Odens med examiner conference 1088.75

Dr. Sheila Holcomb med examiner conference 718.81

Eakes Inc supplies 319.21

Marlene Ernst rent assistance 300.00

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1686.42

Fastenal custodial supplies 285.19

Floyd Valley Apartments rent assistance 300.00

Frericks Repair fuel 4799.32

Frontier phone 1786.27

Brandon Gengler GROUNDS 700.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 125.00

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 497.38

Jolynn Goodchild stamps & misc. reimb. 1263.71

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 108.94

GovConnection access point.. 278.87

W. W. Grainger SHOP SUPPLIES 100.08

Graves Construction construction project 194,101.72

Marjorie Hansen post-election official 23.00

Hardware Hank supplies 31.48

Lorvan Hawkins well closing.. 500.00

Hilton Downtown MEALS & LODGING 823.96

Jan Hoffman ISAC conference 603.13

Holiday Inn lodging 386.40

Horizon Distribution car wash cards 500.00

HyVee MISCELLANEOUS 211.04

IAAO membership dues 240.00

IMWCA FY 21-22 audit premium 11,727.00

Institute of IA Certified Assessor education 315.00

Iowa DNR well permits 125.00

Iowa Information publications 2284.02

Iowa One Call locate service 66.60

Iowa Prison Industries decals.. 91.80

Iowa State Sheriffs membership renewal 575.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 144.07

ISU Extension MISCELLANEOUS 15.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 188.85

Joe Rotta well closing 500.00

Jim Jones misc. reimbursements 150.27

DuRetta Kelly post-election official 23.00

City of Kingsley utility assistance 206.11

Kris Klein kitchen cart 1350.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 2760.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 11.99

City of Le Mars water 109.15

LeMars Agri Center softener salt 286.65

LeMars Apartment rent assistance 300.00

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 24871.14

Alan Lucken mileage 29.38

Mail Services mv renewal notices 1349.66

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 101.88

Menards shop lighting 165.94

Mid-Sioux Opportunity FY 2022-23 allocation 16,500.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 4809.17

Midwest Wheel PARTS 873.68

Mike’s Inc fuel 5391.64

National Safety Council SAFETY 425.00

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1574.19

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 263.82

One Office Solutions supplies 197.48

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 109.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 46.00

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 295.63

Ply Co Employees health insurance reimb. 21,640.41

Ply Co Sheriff sheriff’s fees 7653.51

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessments 35420.19

Plymouth Co. EMS Association grant 6468.95

Premier Communications phone services 3916.59

Primebank data fee 15.00

Quick Supply EROSION CONTROL 2824.30

Northwest REC power radio 1222.39

City of Remsen UTILITIES 534.14

Kathy Renken post-election official 33.00

Richards Construction construction project 169,610.10

Ritz Chiropractic SAFETY 100.00

Rolling Oil fuel 8552.49

Dan Ruhland sign labor 125.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 23291.25

Steve Schroeder rent assistance 300.00

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept well tests 364.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 189.32

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 99.88

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Matt Struve meals 17.51

The Wood Shop courtroom projection 1312.60

Total Motors parts 409.98

United Communications Group tower lights 11,784.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 249.70

Van Diest Supply DITCH CLEANING 7587.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 306.95

Jaycee Vander Berg cellphone allowance 90.00

Scott VanDer Sluis rent assistance 300.00

Vanguard Appraisals training hours 1320.00

Verizon cell phones 1265.68

VISA misc. Sheriff’s expenses 2081.49

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 947.95

Wal-Mart supplies 902.10

WesTel trunk line 369.68

Wet Nose Rescue FY 22-23 allocation 1500.00

Wex Bank fuel 7919.64

Wicked Graphics truck decals 183.51

Williams & Company FY 2021-22 audit 16900.00

Josh Wilson GROUNDS 350.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile services 18,103.94

Ziegler Inc FILTERS 9115.10

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 22, 2022