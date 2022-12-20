Probate — Donald Peterson
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD PETERSON, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056744
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donald Peterson, Deceased, who died on or about September 11, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on November 8, 2022, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated 12/7/2022
Henry Wood, Administrator of the Estate
324 South Street
Moville, IA 51039
Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT00012530
Attorney for the Administrator
Metcalf & Beardshear
232 Main Street
P.O. Box 454
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
December 22, 2022
Probate Code Section 230
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 15, 2022
and Thursday, December 22, 2022