Probate — Donald Peterson

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD PETERSON, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056744

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donald Peterson, Deceased, who died on or about September 11, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on November 8, 2022, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated 12/7/2022

Henry Wood, Administrator of the Estate

324 South Street

Moville, IA 51039

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT00012530

Attorney for the Administrator

Metcalf & Beardshear

232 Main Street

P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

December 22, 2022

Probate Code Section 230

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 15, 2022

and Thursday, December 22, 2022