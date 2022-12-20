Probate — Joan Bleil

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN L. BLEIL, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR020246

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Joan L. Bleil, Deceased, who died on or about November 29, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on December 12, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Joan L. Bleil, deceased, bearing date of August 27, 2012, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that David Bleil was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: December 12, 2022

/s/ David Bleil

David Bleil, Executor of the Estate

41765 C-66

Kingsley, IA 51028

/s/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007814

Attorney for Executor

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication: December 22, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with dates.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 15 2022

and Thursday, December 22, 2022