Probate — Lavelle Fisher

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LAVELLE J. FISHER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056763

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lavelle J. Fisher, Deceased, who died on or about November 16, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on December 7, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Lavelle J. Fisher, deceased, bearing date of May 12, 2003, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Daniel A. Fisher, Stefanie J. Porter and Darren J. Fisher have been appointed Executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated November 30, 2022

Daniel A. Fisher, Executor of Estate

1025 Morningside Ave., Apt. #4

Sioux City, IA 51106

Stefanie J. Porter, Executor of Estate

8413 Gladiola Street

Arvada, CO 80005

Darren J. Fisher, Executor of Estate

205 Fair Street

Moville, IA 51039

Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for Executors

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

December 22, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with dates.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 15 2022

and Thursday, December 22, 2022