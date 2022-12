Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — December 14, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

December 14, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on December 14, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Thomsen, Cross, Steffen, Lloyd, Thomsen, Verschoor, Reblitz. Absent: none.

Visitors: Annika Rodriquez, Natalie Stamm.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from Nov. 14, 2022 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Cross to approve bills in the amounts of $72,812.58 from the General Fund, $1,126.99 from the PPEL Fund, $13,150.75 from the Management Fund, $14,311.28 from the Sales Tax Fund, $12,635.85 from the Activity Fund, and $15,955.76 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $20,381.15 from the General Fund, $6,480.71 from the Activity Fund, $163.95 from the Extended Day Program, $13,388.96 from the PPEL fund and $-35.83 from the Lunch Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf: Concert last night

Mr. Glackin – Report on grants and possible additional club

Policies & Procedures – none

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Lloyd reported on Buildings and Grounds meeting.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve True Engineering for upcoming Concrete projects. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve CMB Architects to draw up science room remodel. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve Ultimate Sound Waves for $20,155.85 for new sound system at softball/baseball complex. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel – None

Board Items

• Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve mid-year graduates of Gabby Brown, Jenna Baker, Hailee Crum, and Sara Malm, provided they meet all requirements for graduation. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to Adopt a Resolution to approve Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrollment Out Not on Prior Year’s Headcount – The district’s administration is authorized to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $142,371.00 for open enrollment out students who were not included on the district’s previous year certified enrollment count. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion on sale of van 54 – last month pictures were incorrect but will sell van 54.

• Discussion on old playground equipment.

For the Good of the Cause: Cross mentioned Coach of the year for Justin Locke-FB, Dan Bormann & Randi Weise-Track.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to adjourn at 8:05 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — DECEMBER 2022

OPERATING FUND

ABLE NET, INC.

BIGmack Switch 155.00

Big Red Switch 75.00

PowerLink 4 330.00

Vendor Total: 560.00

ACCESS ELEVATOR INC.

Motor for the wheelchair lift door 230.12

LABOR/MILEAGE 644.40

Vendor Total: 874.52

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

3RD PARTY ADMIN – JUN22 93.60

3RD PARTY ADMIN – JUL22 97.50

3RD PARTY ADMIN – AUG22 97.50

3RD PARTY ADMIN – SEP22 97.50

3RD PARTY ADMIN – OCT22 97.50

3RD PARTY ADMIN – NOV22 97.50

Vendor Total: 581.10

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.

LEGAL SERVICES 78.00

LEGAL SERVICES 262.00

Vendor Total: 340.00

American Septic & Portable Service, Inc. ROLL OFF 314.46

Anthony’s Express Wash

BUS WASH 40.00

TRUCK/BUS WASH 45.00

Vendor Total: 85.00

Beelner Service Inc. DRAIN SYSTEM 438.35

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES HOOD INSPECTION 155.75

CAM COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 1,886.18

CNOS COVER FOOTBALL GAMES 1,050.00

Gill Hauling GARBAGE 834.60

Gill Hauling GARBAGE 146.00

Vendor Total: 980.60

Guthridge, Stephanie SUB TEACH CLASS REIMB FEE 150.00

INNOVATIVE PROTECTIVES INC. WALL PADDING 2,115.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER TUBE INJECTOR-FUEL SUPPLY 126.15

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER 15-2 TURBO CHARGER ACTUATOR 2,135.68

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER 15-2 CORE RETURN (287.50)

Vendor Total: 1,974.33

Klemmensen Commercial Doors & Frames DOOR REPAIRS.. 365.00

Klemmensen Commercial Doors & Frames REMOVE/INSTALL 5 DOORS 2,075.00

Vendor Total: 2,440.00

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC DRIVER PHYSICAL 85.00

MACGILL & CO., WILLIAM V. NURSE SUPPLIES 1,633.01

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 75.70

MEADOWS INC., THE 2022 GOLF SEASON PRACTICE/CLOSE FOR MEET 1,000.00

MEADOWS INC., THE 2022 OUTDOOR RANGE 1,000.00

MEADOWS INC., THE 2023 GOLF SEASON PRACTICE/CLOSE FOR MEET 1,000.00

MEADOWS INC., THE 2023 OUTDOOR RANGE 1,000.00

Vendor Total: 4,000.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 77.66 ELECTRICITY 334.28 ELECTRICITY 98.40 ELECTRICITY 8,254.27 NATURAL GAS 433.72 NATURAL GAS 315.54 ELECTRICITY 402.02 ELECTRICITY 10.00 Vendor Total: 9,925.89

MID-BELL MUSIC REEDS AND INSTRUCTIONAL 135.40

MID-BELL MUSIC INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 13.99

Vendor Total: 149.39

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,223.65

NWAEA SUPPLIES 246.40

NWAEA SPONSOR TRANSPORT — NASA TRIP 460.00

NWAEA HEARING

INTERPRETER 20,361.29

Vendor Total: 21,067.69

Rolling Oil FUEL 6,049.68

HOSE AND SERVICE 210.48 Vendor Total: 6,260.16

SCHOOL BUS SALES SWITCH 27.96

SHIFFLER EQUIPMENT SALES, INC. MAINT. SUPPLIES 234.67

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SCALE TESTING 272.50

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. HOOK UP SHOT CLOCKS 500.94

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES WATER SOFTENER & SALT 68.50

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES WATER SOFTENER AND SALT 159.00

Vendor Total: 227.50

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA DRIVERS SEAT BELT 206.70

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. REPAIR DOOR FOB SYSTEM 385.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 916.89

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS WVC CHOIR FESTIVAL-STUDENT MEALS 126.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 11,538.64

Wilson, Roger REIMBURSE UPHOLSTERY 10.00

Fund Total: 72,812.58

Checking Account Total: 72,812.58

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ACCESS SYSTEMS COPIER LEASE 1,126.99

Fund Total: 1,126.99

Checking Account Total 1,126.99

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY EQUIPMENT BREAK/FIX 13,150.75

Fund Total: 13,150.75

Checking Account Total: 13,150.75

SALES TAX FUND

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC OPTIONAL WAP SWITCHES 14,311.28

Fund Total: 14,311.28

Checking Account Total: 14,311.28

ACTIVITY FUND

BOOMBAH 1 White Pinstripe Jersey 49.99

2 White Pinstripe Pants 99.98

2 design code fee 50.00

Vendor Total: 199.97

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS SUPPLIES 611.40

CONCESS SUPPLIES 653.40

ONCESS SUPPLIES 484.25

Vendor Total: 1,749.05

CHICK-FIL-A sandwiches 682.50

CLUBS CHOICE Fundraiser Items 792.43

Gansz, Kristin Jazz choreography 200.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame Blue Softball Jersey 87.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame Girls basketball jerseys/shorts in Blue 1,275.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame Freight 30.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame Champion – Reverse Weave Crewneck Sweats 696.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame Champion – Reverse Weave Crewneck Sweats 696.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame Under Armor 150 Shirt 27.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame track banner 45.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame year updates 30.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame Sublimated White Marble Plaques 144.00

Vendor Total: 3,030.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS tape, prewrap, flex tape for training 1,145.00

IHSAA Student Council Leadership 595.00

IHSAA Semifinal Football Tickets – pep band 150.00

IHSAA football medals and replacement trophy 308.00

Vendor Total: 1,053.00

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOCIATION Scrimmage/Clinic @ Sioux City West 60.00

Manson Northwest Webster Comm School ENTRY FEE 95.00

NWAEA STUDENTS NASA TRIP 2,300.00

RAMAEKER ENTERPRISES, INC. UMBRELLAS 368.00

Ranniger, Royce OFFICIAL 120.00

Riverside Community School District WR ENTRY FEE 100.00

rSchoolToday rSchools Renewal 393.90

SCHULTZ, KEVIN OFFICIAL 120.00

Signs By Tomorrow CHEER SIGNS FOR BBALL 160.00

Sunnybrook Senior Night Flowers and Balloons 67.00

Fund Total: 12,635.85

Checking Account Total: 12,635.85

NUTRITION FUND

CENTRAL RESTAURANT PRODUCTS HLDC-4 Holding Cab Food Warmer 3,222.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 129.44

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 442.26

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 75.51

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 183.38

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 377.56

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 323.58

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 32.25

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 417.75

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 43.57

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 388.32

Vendor Total: 2,413.62

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 331.41

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. GENERAL SUPPLIES 342.28

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 2,071.34

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 1,940.38

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 2,865.82

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SUPPLIES 296.84

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. WAREWASH 124.46

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 1,961.37

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. GENERAL SUPPLIES 70.60

Vendor Total: 9,673.09

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 18.08

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 183.92

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 18.08

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 36.16

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 59.40

Vendor Total: 315.64

Fund Total: 15,955.76

Checking Account Total: 15,955.76

PREPAID CHECKS — NOV22

OPERATING FUND

WIRELESS SMOKE DETECTOR REPAIR 1,518.12

Iowa High School Music Association 22-23 MEMBERSHIP 37.50

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. DRIVER TESTING 775.00

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association 22-23 MEMBERSHIP DUES 25.00

ROCHA, ANGEL FUEL 55.53

Wilkerson, Josh REIMBURSE ROOM CHARGES-COACH CLINIC 244.16

Fund Total: 2,660.31

Before & After School Program

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO INC EXT DAY PROGRAM EXP 163.95

Fund Total: 163.95

Checking Account Total 2,824.26

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ACCESS SYSTEMS COPIER LEASE 1,097.08

UNITED BANK OF IOWA INTEREST ON CAPITAL LOAN 12,291.88

Fund Total: 13,388.96

Checking Account Total: 13,388.96

PREPAID 2 — APPROVED DEC22

OPERATING FUND

NAVIGATOR MOTORCOACHES INC. CHARTER BUS TO STATE FOOTBALL 1,802.00

Fund Total: 1,802.00

Checking Account Total 1,802.00

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN JH BB OFFICIAL 90.00

Dejong, Michael JH BB OFFICIAL 90.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JH BB OFFICIAL 180.00

POLLOW, TAYLOR JH FB OFFICIAL 90.00

REINKE, DENNIS JH FB OFFICIAL 90.00

SMITH, SCOTT JH BB OFFICIAL 180.00

Fund Total: 900.00

Checking Account Total: 900.00

November 2022 P-card Payment

Batch Description: NOV 2022 BMO ACTIVITY

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 155.48

Description: MUSICAL SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: American Pop Corn Co.

Amount: 119.00

Description: POPCORN SEED

POPCORN SEED 25.00

POPCORN SEED 25.00

POPCORN SEED 69.00

Vendor ID: BSN SPORTS

Amount: 729.00

Description: BASEBALLS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 59.87

Description: CONCESS PIZZA

Vendor ID: CHEERLEADING.COM

Amount: 290.20

Description: POMS

Vendor ID: FX WAREHOUSE

Amount: 205.30

Description: SUPPLIES MAKEUP

Vendor ID: Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

Amount: 952.50

Description: ACTIVITY SUPPLIES

BIKE CONTEST 60.00

YOUTH TOURNEY 892.50

Vendor ID: Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

Amount: 227.00

Description: MARCHING BAND SHIRTS

Vendor ID: IHSAA

Amount: 8.00

Description: FB TICKET PLAYOFF

Vendor ID: IOWA CHEERLEADING

Amount: 416.75

Description: STATE REG

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 369.60

Description: MUSICAL SUPPLIES

MUSICAL SUPPLIES 154.32

MUSICAL SUPPLIES 195.83

MUSICAL SUPPLIES 19.45

Vendor ID: NASP, INC

Amount: 1,531.00

Description: ARCHERY/PE SUPPLIES

FLOOR TAPE 40.00

NOCKS 38.00

RESTS 80.00

PAPER TARGETS 120.00

ARROWS 186.00

TARGETS 1,062.00

SHIPPING 5.00

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 23.16

Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 477.93

Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES

CONCESS SUPPLIES 95.52

CONCESS SUPPLIES 119.30

CONCESS SUPPLIES 263.11

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 15.92

Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 5,580.71

Batch Description: NOV 2022 BMO GENERAL

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 111.81

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 44.00

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 16.97

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 29.00

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 83.86

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: ADOBE

Amount: 254.27

Description: OFFICE SOFTWARE ANNUAL SUBSCRIPT.

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 568.89

Description: SUPPLIES

MIRROR SENSORY ROOM 36.65

NURSE SUPPLIES 234.76

GENERAL SUPPLIES 193.48

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 104.00

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,895.87

Description: WATER FOUNTAIN/SUPPLIES/CHAIRS/CABINETS

WATER FOUNTAIN 731.14

OFFICE CHAIR MAT 69.82

STORAGE CONTAINERS 169.98

HEAVY DUTY BENCH 474.00

CABINETS 335.96

OFFICE CHAIR 114.97

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 711.59

Description: INK, MICROPHONE, USB HUBS, MISC TECH

HP INK 79.59

MICROPHONE, USB HUBS, MISC TECH 632.00

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 121.61

Description: MATERIALS FOR SHOP

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 479.71

Description: ICE MELT

Vendor ID: BURGER SHED

Amount: 14.45

Description: TRAVEL

Vendor ID: BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY

Amount: 580.35

Description: LOCK FOR SENSORY ROOM

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 80.24

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 63.40

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 150.00

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 145.17

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 28.67

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 192.92

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CENEX GAS STATION

Amount: 41.69

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CENEX GAS STATION

Amount: 62.44

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC.

Amount: 864.00

Description: GARBAGE BAGS

Vendor ID: COMFORT INN

Amount: 216.96

Description: OPUS HOTEL ROOMS

Vendor ID: Crown Awards

Amount: 89.64

Description: TAG

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 14.50

Description: SUPPLIES

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 7.25

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 7.25

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 23.25

Description: JUICE FOR EXT DAY PROGRAM

Vendor ID: FLEET FARM

Amount: 45.13

Description PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC.

Amount: 87.29

Description: HS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Gateway Hotel & Conference Center

Amount: 150.08

Description: SPEECH JUDGE CONFERENCE

Vendor ID: HICKORY GROVE PRESS

Amount: 44.86

Description: BOOKS FOR TAG

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Amount: 2,776.61

Description: BATHROOM & CLEANING SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: HYATT PLACE

Amount: 324.80

Description: TRAVEL

Vendor ID: ICDA, Inc.

Amount: 40.00

Description: OPUS REGISTRATION

Vendor ID: IOWA RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

Amount: 275.00

Description: WORKSHOP

Vendor ID: Johnstone Supply

Amount: 657.66

Description: FILTERS

Vendor ID: KUM & GO

Amount: 36.69

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: KWIK STAR

Amount: 30.06

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: LOVES TRAVEL

Amount: 53.01

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: Lowe’s Commercial

Amount: 24.98

Description: MATERIALS FOR SHOP

Vendor ID: Marriott

Amount: 133.28

Description: TRAVEL – ITAG

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 6.62

Description: TRAVEL

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 40.76

Description: TRAVEL

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 200.31

Description: MAINT SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 36.75

Description: WOODWORKING SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 153.48

Description: BUS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: OFFICE DEPOT

Amount: 189.45

Description: WALKIE BATTERIES

Vendor ID: PEPPER & SON, J.W.

Amount: 296.99

Description: JAZZ BAND MUSIC

Vendor ID: PEPPER & SON, J.W.

Amount: 110.74

Description:HONOR CHOIR

Vendor ID: PIONEER ATHLETICS

Amount: 489.00

Description: PAINT FOR FB FIELD

Vendor ID: PIZZA RANCH

Amount: 17.11

Description: TRAVEL

Vendor ID: PIZZA RANCH

Amount: 17.11

Description: TRAVEL – ITAG

Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY

Amount: 66.00

Description: PEST CONTROL

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 49.84

Description RED RIBBON SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 280.20

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 760.08

Description: SUPPLIES

SUPPLIES 69.20

PK SUPPLIES 35.72

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 246.48

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 240.08

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 168.60

Vendor ID: TEACH TUTORS

Amount: 61.97

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 1.68

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: USI Education and Government Sales

Amount: 273.72

Description LAMINATING SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: VISUAL EDGE

Amount: 30.50

Description: SLANT BOARD SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 123.40

Description: SNACKS FOR EXT DAY PROGRAM

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 62.89

Description RED RIBBON SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 95.84

Description: FOOD FOR FCS LABS

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 664.89

Description: PHONE/INTERNET

Batch 1099 Total: 1,138.62

Batch Total: 15,918.84

Batch Description: NOV 2022 BMO LUNCH

Vendor ID: CENTRAL RESTAURANT PRODUCTS

Amount: (60.55)

Description: CREDIT RETURN

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 9.75

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

FOOD 4.50

FOOD 5.25

Vendor ID: HOMETOWN PANTRY

Amount: 14.97

Description: FOOD

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: (35.83)

Report 1099 Total: 1,138.62

Report Total: 21,463.72

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 22, 2022