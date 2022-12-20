Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — December 6, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 12/06/2022 – 12/06/2022

3-Speed Automotive 105535 Labor & Solvents #201 1,774.00

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 80.00

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 282.00

Access Systems Leasing 105258 Copiers 404.62

Accurate Controls 104665 Technical Support 217.50

Amazon Capital Services 500176 Law enforcement record 101.59

Baker Group 104718 1500 – 28th Street project 9,000.00

Baker Group 500426 4750 – Jail project 30,000.00

Barnes & Noble 18713 Books..466.75

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Tower pest control- 5 tower 310.00

Bomgaars 27646 Oil 377.90

Book Systems Inc 104352 Atrium – Pierson Library 795.00

Boyle, Dennis 105056 Library Board Meeting 41.25

Campbell***, Mark A 40498 Fall Conference 2022 380.13

Canon Financial Services 40698 Contract #3091-16103 202.45

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 135.33

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Telephone 384.22

Certified Testing 500526 4750 – Jail project – testing 4,585.00

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-NV22/L.. 918.40

Cincinnati Insurance Co 103860 Liability 1,575.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 906.56

Colonial Research Co 99887 Janitorial Supplies 574.33

Comtech Solacom Tech 500591 10% cutover new system 17,343.51

Culligan Water Conditioning 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 91.25

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,943.80

Demco Inc Office Supplies 40.46

Dennis Supply 66052 9102 – Recirc pump 114.39

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 9102 – Graffiti cleaner 11.82

Early, Stephanie J. 257440 Transcript Jeffery Evans 129.50

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee Moville 61.86

Esteves***, Jill R 188893 Fall Conference 2022 403.46

Floyd River Material 102170 IA Class A rock-1.51 ton 55.87

Fremont Tire (Floyd 98734) Chevy Colorado Service 44.41

Gale 104302 Book 36.99

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Maintenance; Buildings 12.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 28.00

Hamann, Julie 500386 Library Board Meeting 30.00

Hausmann Construction 500656 4750 – Jail project 1,993,194.

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Professional Engineering 2,514.07

Home Depot Pro 105875 9108 – Clock, tape 46.46

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #221 1,029.27

IAAO 101962 IAAO Dues 480.00

Imko & Diversified Staffing 102026 Temps 408.16

Innovational Water 105182 910X – Water treatment 4,758.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,404.54

Institute of Iowa Certif 117773 Iowa Assessment & Taxation 440.00

Interstate All Battery Void -57.80

Iowan Magazine (B-IA) 119798 Subscription renewal-2022..24.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200 797.29

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 872.90

Jeo Consulting Group 98187 Proj#R220747.00/Project.. 979.50

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Deposition 146.00

Johnston Excavating 104961 Hauling dirt from BL to DPNC 10,100.00

Kids Reference Company 98147 Books 381.43

Kirsch***, Jayme 100908 Fall Conference 2022 363.75

KMK Apparel & Design 500642 Wearing/Safety Apparel 314.00

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Parts & Labor #56 116.57

Long Lines LTD (Sgt Bluff 182816) Danbury Library Intern 131.11

Mail Services LLC 101677 MV Mailing 3,739.74

Meissner, Polly 500507 Library Board Meeting 20.63

Menards 199721 9108 – Shop supplies 263.90

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric/natural gas 29,427.09

Mid Country Machine 102695 Sakai roller rental-1 week 2,247.95

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts..112.94

Mike Barkley Business103770 Septic system work/Izaak 2,650.00

Millborn Seeds 500911 Fairgrounds & fescue mix 1,440.00

Mogensen***, Richar 500876 Clothing Allowance 80.24

Murphy Tractor Parts #422..1,861.74

Nelson, Carol 500604 Library Board Meeting 5.31

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 2,418.00

Office Elements Folders 538.71

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,041.64

O’Reilly Auto Parts Solvents.. 38.28

Physicians Claims Company 99161 Professional Service 37.96

Pitney Bowes (Pittsburgh 99291 Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Quality Inn & Suite 100122 Lodging for M Andresen 705.54

Radco Truck Accessory 500567 Maintenance; Vehicle 395.56

Ray Allen MFG Co 209878 Narc Bags 314.92

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Certificates 299.00

Robertson Implement 500652 Parts #911 265.79

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 172.02

Sandvick, Melinda Parking 191.25

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 2,568.36

Security National Bank 208797 Travel and Meals 3,401.15

Service Master Restore 209426 Janitorial Service Moville.. 670.00

Sioux City Journal 105512 S.C. Journal 729.00

Sioux City Journal Void -330.00

Sioux City Treasur (447) 213400 Payroll 27,930.42

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 9101 – Keys 10.15

Standard Insurance December 2022 Insurance 11,308.74

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 427.37

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,522.19

TNT Sales and Service 610 Floor cleaner suction 179.90

Tyler Technologies 100663 InCode Subscription 12,689.89

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 EDOV Project- Co Asses 250.00

Verzani***, Matthew 103476 Fall Conference 2022 398.09

VSP Vision Service 104078 December 2022 Vision.. 1,604.13

Weber***, Kerby G. Void -26.75

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 120,700.28

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #401 46.49

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Phone & internet service 88.02

Williams Electric 99111 Add 2 plugs for cell extenders 258.67

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 114.00

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Parts & Filters #517 2,077.76

————————————————-

Grand Total: 2,341,616.67

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 22, 2022