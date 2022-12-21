Page 9 — Kingsley-Pierson & Lawton-Bronson Lego League By Editor | December 21, 2022 | 0 The Lawton-Bronson Elementary Lego Team competed in Webster City on December 3, 2022. Kingsley-Pierson also sent two teams to the contest, with one advancing to state. See those stories and more photos on page 9 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Section C — Santa Letters & Photos; Christmas Traditions December 22, 2022 | No Comments » Section B — Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade; Katie Hoskins’ Miracle December 22, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Christmas Cookies from Kim Mathers December 22, 2022 | No Comments »