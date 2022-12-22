Section C — Santa Letters & Photos; Christmas Traditions

Our special Christmas section is filled with Christmas cheer, with Santa photos from throughout Recordland as well as letters from River Valley and Lawton-Bronson, Christmas traditions from Kingsley-Pierson, and River Valley students sharing what Christmas means to them.
Mrs. Carlson’s class is ready for Christmas! Students have been hard at work practicing their descriptive writing skills. Students wrote a detailed plan about how to decorate a sugar cookie and then got to decorate a sugar cookie using the plan that they created!