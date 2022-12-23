House Representative Ken Carlson District 13 letter

Thank you to all who participated in the November general election. The Founders, Framers and Ratifiers of our Constitution are proud of you.

Once the 90th General Assembly is called to attention on January 9th, I hope to inform you of the events in the House on a regular basis.

The highlight so far has been being down in the House chamber. It was, and will be, an awesome experience. To know I will be representing 32,000 Iowans is quite humbling.

Each of us were asked to list 5 committees we would like to serve. I chose: Agriculture, Education, Transportation, Health/Human Services, and Veteran’s Affairs. I was placed on Ag, Natural Resources, Economic Development and Vetran’s Affairs.

Freshman orientation took place December 5th and 6th. This was a whirlwind introduction to the ins and outs of legislating. Rules, Decorum, Dress code, Technology. Fortunately, there is a competent group ready to help.

I am now a GI, government issue, I was given a laptop to use.

Representative Ken Carlson

District 13