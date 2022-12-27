Christmas Writings from Students at Danbury Catholic

Pre-K (4 Year Olds) Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

My name is Kate and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a bike with training wheels I can take on and off.

With love, Kate

Dear Santa,

My name is William and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a truck simulator and red trucks.

With love, William

Dear Santa,

My name is Grady and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me an X-Box with simulator, toy shot gun, robot spider, and a trap for beavers.

With love, Grady

Dear Santa,

My name is Christopher and I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas please bring me a new monster truck, gingerbread man, and car race track.

With love, Christopher

Dear Santa,

My name is Cam and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a BB gun, phone and a computer.

With love, Cam

Dear Santa,

My name is Camryn and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a doll house, toy Barbies, and a truck for my brother.

With love, Camryn

Dear Santa,

My name is Harry and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice sometimes. For Christmas please bring me a giant candy cane, a slide for my sisters bunkbed, Ghostbusters costume, and a small accordian.

With love, Harry

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

My name is Paisleigh. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: play horse, a stuffed bear animal, and a blanket. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Paisleigh

Dear Santa,

My name is Brynly. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a real pig, an eyeball, and squishy banana. I will set out cookies and milk for your on Christmas Eve.

From, Brynly

Dear Santa,

My name is Blake. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Packers cheerleader outfit, dollhouse, and 2 baby elves I can hold. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Blake

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: cat, pig, and squishy box. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Olivia

Dear Santa,

My name is Oakley. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Vikings helmet, Vikings blanket, and jersey. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Oakley

Dear Santa,

My name is Eloise. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: swingy chair, kitty corn, and Polly Pocket. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Eloise

Dear Santa,

My name is Skyla. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I a wishing for: real horse with a trailer, cow, and a rocking horse. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Skyla

Dear Santa,

My name is Beau. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: mini motorcycle, pet parrot, and a boat. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Beau

Dear Santa,

My name is Adele. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: horse, doll house, and doll. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Adele

Dear Santa,

My name is Joey. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I a wishing for: mom elf and baby elf that are alive and can talk, toy cleaning, and fidget toys. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Joey

Dear Santa,

My name is Taytum. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: doll, Barbie, and crazy doll. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Taytum

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: food for homeless, XBox, Maddin 23 (football game). I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Carter

5th & 6th grade Acrostic Poems

Bells

Eucharist

Tree

Holly

Love

Eggnog

Holy

Enjoy

Mistletoe

by Piper Wallace

Songs

Tree

Alleluia

Rudolph

by Joseph Albinni

Christ

Holly

Rudolph

Ice

Saint

Tree

Mass

Alleluia

Star

by Bailey Allen

Joy

Eucharist

Song

Understanding

Star

by Charlie Hendersen

Ornament

Rudolph

Nick

Alleluia

Mistletoe

Eggnog

Noel

Tree

by Ethan Flammang

Marry

Angel

Nativity

Garland

Emmanuel

Rudolph

by Sylvia Forbes

Nice

Ornament

Eggnog

Love

by Lawson Uhl

1st/2nd Grade Letters to Santa

Dear Santa

How do you get around the world so fast? For Christmas I would like lights for my wall and a scooter.

From, Warren Coll

Dear Santa,

Hello. How many reindeer do you have? Could I have a big, big, big mansion Barbie house with a pool and a slide. Please can I have more Barbies? Can I have more American Girl Doll stuff.

Your friend,

Lauren Dirksen

Dear Santa,

Hello. How many elves do you have? I want a toy gun. I want a real spidey launcher.

Your friend,

Oscar Johnson

Dear Santa,

How many cookies did you eat? I want a Nerf gun. I want a big RC truck. Can I please?

Your friend, Eli Todd

3rd / 4th grade poetry

Christmas Tree

By Ellena DeVries

Christ

Heart

Red and green

Isreal

Short or

Tall

Merry

Awesome

Savior

Treasure

Rudolph

Elegant

Egg nog

Christ

By Emily Flammang

Christmas

Holy

Red

Isreal

Star

Tears

Snowman

By Haley Johnson

Snowman, Snowman,

Kind and Funny

Snowman, Snowman,

Jolly and Holly

Snowman, Snowman,

Merry and Caring

Snowman

By Kelly Forbes

Snowflake

Noticeable

Outstanding

White

Merry

Angel

Nativity

Jolly

By Garrett Allen

Joy

Our savior

Love

Light

Young baby

Jesus

By Trenten Shea

Justice

Emanuel

Savior

Universal

Saint

Winter

By Mia Seuntjens

Winter wonderland

Ice

Nice and naughty

Tree

Evergreens

Rides on sleds

Christmas Narwhal

By Posey Ortner

I’m a narwhal (clap clap), A happy little narwhal

I’m a cutie and I love to find pirate’s

bootie. A happy little narwhal. Waffle

puddings my fave Especially on Christmas

Day. Narwhal narwhal in the sea. Narwhals

are so full of glee.

Snowman

By Annika Doty

Snow

Newborn

Offering

White

Mary

Angel

North Pole

Christmas Lights

By William Dirksen

Christmas

Holly

Roll of lights

In the house on the tree

Santa

Twirling lights

Merry and bright

Around the world

Sleigh bells

Lights around the house

Igloos

Gifts

Holly Jolly Christmas

Tell a tale about Santa

Saints.

A Christmas Star

By Ana Elgers

A star so bright

On Christmas night.

I look out the window

To see it’s light.

I watch it glow and It gleam.

And I suddenly start a dream.

In my dream

Stars shoot out like a beam.