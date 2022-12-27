Christmas Writings from Students at Danbury Catholic
Pre-K (4 Year Olds) Letters to Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Kate and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a bike with training wheels I can take on and off.
With love, Kate
Dear Santa,
My name is William and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a truck simulator and red trucks.
With love, William
Dear Santa,
My name is Grady and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me an X-Box with simulator, toy shot gun, robot spider, and a trap for beavers.
With love, Grady
Dear Santa,
My name is Christopher and I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas please bring me a new monster truck, gingerbread man, and car race track.
With love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
My name is Cam and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a BB gun, phone and a computer.
With love, Cam
Dear Santa,
My name is Camryn and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a doll house, toy Barbies, and a truck for my brother.
With love, Camryn
Dear Santa,
My name is Harry and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice sometimes. For Christmas please bring me a giant candy cane, a slide for my sisters bunkbed, Ghostbusters costume, and a small accordian.
With love, Harry
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisleigh. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: play horse, a stuffed bear animal, and a blanket. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Paisleigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Brynly. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a real pig, an eyeball, and squishy banana. I will set out cookies and milk for your on Christmas Eve.
From, Brynly
Dear Santa,
My name is Blake. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Packers cheerleader outfit, dollhouse, and 2 baby elves I can hold. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Blake
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: cat, pig, and squishy box. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Olivia
Dear Santa,
My name is Oakley. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Vikings helmet, Vikings blanket, and jersey. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Oakley
Dear Santa,
My name is Eloise. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: swingy chair, kitty corn, and Polly Pocket. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Eloise
Dear Santa,
My name is Skyla. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I a wishing for: real horse with a trailer, cow, and a rocking horse. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Skyla
Dear Santa,
My name is Beau. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: mini motorcycle, pet parrot, and a boat. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Beau
Dear Santa,
My name is Adele. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: horse, doll house, and doll. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Adele
Dear Santa,
My name is Joey. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I a wishing for: mom elf and baby elf that are alive and can talk, toy cleaning, and fidget toys. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Joey
Dear Santa,
My name is Taytum. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: doll, Barbie, and crazy doll. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Taytum
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: food for homeless, XBox, Maddin 23 (football game). I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Carter
5th & 6th grade Acrostic Poems
Bells
Eucharist
Tree
Holly
Love
Eggnog
Holy
Enjoy
Mistletoe
by Piper Wallace
Songs
Tree
Alleluia
Rudolph
by Joseph Albinni
Christ
Holly
Rudolph
Ice
Saint
Tree
Mass
Alleluia
Star
by Bailey Allen
Joy
Eucharist
Song
Understanding
Star
by Charlie Hendersen
Ornament
Rudolph
Nick
Alleluia
Mistletoe
Eggnog
Noel
Tree
by Ethan Flammang
Marry
Angel
Nativity
Garland
Emmanuel
Rudolph
by Sylvia Forbes
Nice
Ornament
Eggnog
Love
by Lawson Uhl
1st/2nd Grade Letters to Santa
Dear Santa
How do you get around the world so fast? For Christmas I would like lights for my wall and a scooter.
From, Warren Coll
Dear Santa,
Hello. How many reindeer do you have? Could I have a big, big, big mansion Barbie house with a pool and a slide. Please can I have more Barbies? Can I have more American Girl Doll stuff.
Your friend,
Lauren Dirksen
Dear Santa,
Hello. How many elves do you have? I want a toy gun. I want a real spidey launcher.
Your friend,
Oscar Johnson
Dear Santa,
How many cookies did you eat? I want a Nerf gun. I want a big RC truck. Can I please?
Your friend, Eli Todd
3rd / 4th grade poetry
Christmas Tree
By Ellena DeVries
Christ
Heart
Red and green
Isreal
Short or
Tall
Merry
Awesome
Savior
Treasure
Rudolph
Elegant
Egg nog
Christ
By Emily Flammang
Christmas
Holy
Red
Isreal
Star
Tears
Snowman
By Haley Johnson
Snowman, Snowman,
Kind and Funny
Snowman, Snowman,
Jolly and Holly
Snowman, Snowman,
Merry and Caring
Snowman
By Kelly Forbes
Snowflake
Noticeable
Outstanding
White
Merry
Angel
Nativity
Jolly
By Garrett Allen
Joy
Our savior
Love
Light
Young baby
Jesus
By Trenten Shea
Justice
Emanuel
Savior
Universal
Saint
Winter
By Mia Seuntjens
Winter wonderland
Ice
Nice and naughty
Tree
Evergreens
Rides on sleds
Christmas Narwhal
By Posey Ortner
I’m a narwhal (clap clap), A happy little narwhal
I’m a cutie and I love to find pirate’s
bootie. A happy little narwhal. Waffle
puddings my fave Especially on Christmas
Day. Narwhal narwhal in the sea. Narwhals
are so full of glee.
Snowman
By Annika Doty
Snow
Newborn
Offering
White
Mary
Angel
North Pole
Christmas Lights
By William Dirksen
Christmas
Holly
Roll of lights
In the house on the tree
Santa
Twirling lights
Merry and bright
Around the world
Sleigh bells
Lights around the house
Igloos
Gifts
Holly Jolly Christmas
Tell a tale about Santa
Saints.
A Christmas Star
By Ana Elgers
A star so bright
On Christmas night.
I look out the window
To see it’s light.
I watch it glow and It gleam.
And I suddenly start a dream.
In my dream
Stars shoot out like a beam.