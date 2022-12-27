Correctionville City Council — December 19, 2022

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting

December 19, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on December 19, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Adam Petty joined the meeting at 6:10 PM. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Mammen to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

BUSINESS

Discussion on 512 5th Street which is the old high school. Updates were given on the costs and the grant process. Ideas on the vision for the site were discussed if the city were to purchase it. Mel Pins from the Iowa DNR Brownfields Redevelopment Program was available via zoom to explain what the process looks like for his grant and what can be done right now.

The council discussed 2023-24 budget items.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:13 PM.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 29, 2022