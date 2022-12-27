Correctionville Notice of Public Hearing

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described property:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (SE ¼ NE ¼) OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 89 NORTH, RANGE 42 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE TOWN OF CORRECTIONVILLE, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

Commencing at the Northeast (NE) corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE ¼ NE ¼) of said Section 34; Thence North 89° 01’ 08” West, along the centerline of Iowa Highway No. 31, 33.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continuing along said centerline, North 89° 01’ 08” West, 23.00 feet; Thence along a variable radius spiral curve concave southerly, 249.78 feet, said curve having a chord which bears South 88° 48’ 20” West, for 249.64 feet; Thence along the arc of a circular curve with a 1146.00 foot radius, concave southerly, 370.76 feet, said curve having a chord which bears South 75° 26’ 56” West, for 369.14 feet to the northern extension of the West line of Riverside Subdivision A; Thence South 01° 27’ 48” West, along said extended West line, 424.82 feet to the North line of said Riverside Subdivision A; Thence South 88° 39’ 22” East, along said North line, 627.12 feet to the West line of Hackberry Street; Thence North 01° 28’ 11” East, along said West line, 537.12 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Hereafter known as Parcel E, in Section 34, Township 89 North, Range, 42 West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa.

Tract contains 7.29 Acres and is subject to all easements of record.

The Hearing will be held January 9, 2023 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M. Seller will be selling the property to Dixon Construction Co. for the amount of $72,900.00., with 10% down payment due at the time of signing the contract.

A condition of the contract will be that Dixon Construction Co., no later than December 31, 2023, must complete construction of a new shed/office compliant with city code with the total improvements to the property having a minimum assessed value of $75,000.00.

Dixon Construction Co. must also execute a development agreement with the city regarding the construction of the new shed/office. The sale will be on contract and quit claim deed delivered to the buyer upon closing.

Closing shall be within 45 days from the date the contract is signed and that is when the unpaid balance shall be paid in full. Seller shall pay all the real estate taxes that become delinquent as of April 1, 2023. Buyer shall pay all real estate taxes thereafter.

Any announcements day of sale shall supersede any statements made herein.

Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ April Putzier

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 29, 2022