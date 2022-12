Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — December 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Board Report — December 2022

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 621.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 584.94

textbook for special ed

Standing desks for sped

Paints-ART CLASS

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT.. 205.72

CARLSON, JASON MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 2022..250.00

CASH/TONIA HEALY, LAWTON-BRONSON LIFE SKILLS LUNCH MONEY 17.67

CENTRAL VALLEY AG PROPANE/GAS 3,678.84

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 528.30

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 591.86

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 90.56

HEALY WELDING METAL FOR SHELVING IN RECORD STORAGE ROOM 512.00

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. floor cleaner 587.42

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. rear door box for bus 11 109.90

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KOEHLER, RANDI TRAVEL FOR CONF/FFA SUPPLIES/DOT PHYSC 355.50

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. DRIVER DRUG TESTS 655.00

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 5,670.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,780.21

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. fix heat pump 145.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 99.88

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTH STARS BAND Fees for honor band 36.00

NORTHSIDE GLASS windshield replaced on bus 17 485.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 Printed material for reading 507.42

OMAHA PAPER COMPANY pallets of paper 4,236.80

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECKS 121.50

PARVU, ANDREA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING..170.43

PLUMBING/HEATING WHOLESALE water valves 30.68

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 122.04

QUILL CORPORATION 65.54

BINDING COMBS AND TIMERS Kleenex

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ZSPACE SOFTWARE-REIMBURSABLE GRANT 38,776.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE/CELL PHONE REIMBURSE 90.62

SMITH, SARAH REIMBURSE-MEDICATIONS FOR NURSES OFFICE 87.73

SOLBERG’S service awards 259.39

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING.. 768.62

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS bus 18 microphone 58.90

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES stop arm motor & clutch bus 12..280.78

US BANK 14,057.28

Print Shop Supplies

Pizza & cookies for PK Family Night

Centripetal force kits & goggle straps

cleaning and maintenance supply

Hotel/Meals for SAI and BEST

IHSSA Coaches Convention Hotel

ACTE Conference Registration, MEALS, FUEL

FALL BUSINESS MANAGER CONFERENCE

TRANSPORTATION REPAIRS

ITECH SUPPLIES

Band instrument

PBIS & really great reading subscription, TECH SUPPLIES

BEST CONFERENCE

ITAG conference

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 240.06

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,296.22

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT BILLINGS 26,618.68

Fund Total: 115,304.56

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 3,070.77

HOBART SALES & SERVICE Parts and Labor for HS Dish Machine 1,260.43

LANG, LEILA REFUND LUNCH BALANCE ON ACCOUNT..15.95

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA 1,814.50

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 14,061.03

REFRIGERATION ENG., ACE REFRIGERATION Bronson walk in freezer froze up 529.55

US BANK Postage for mailing Grant to Aureon 70.41

Fund Total: 20,822.64

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ACE FUNDRAISING Gold Card Costs 3,684.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD SCHOOL Tournament entry fee 120.00

ALGONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Quiz Bowl registration 50.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICE..512.30

One Act-Props/Costumes/etc. Concessions- Nacho Trays

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS Senior Night Flowers 83.00

CANIGLIA, KOURTNEY Payment for state jazz choreography 300.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP MACHINE/CONCESSIONS 783.22

CLAUSEN, KAYLEE OFFICIAL JH BB 11-22-22 80.00

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE Athletic Trainer for away football games 450.00

DAHLHAUSER, PHIL OFFICIAL JH BASKETBALL 11-21-22..80.00

DE JONG, MIKE OFFICIAL JR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL 12-6-22..240.00

HAUFF MID AMERICA SPORTS Athletic Tape 366.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION FFA Dues and Greenhand Fireup 1,030.00

LAWTON-BRONSON CSD PRINT SHOP Wall Poster for Coach’s Office 300.00

MEYER, MICHAEL CONCESSIONS REIMBURSEMENT 94.35

MID-BELL MUSIC INC Clarinet reeds and lesson books 100.92

MINNTEX CITRUS, INC Invoice for fruit fundraiser 2,607.50

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION National Convention Registration 540.00

NORTHWEST IOWA CHORAL DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION NWICDA High School Honor Choir 40.00

OLESEN, LEIGHTEN OFFICIAL JH BASKETBALL 11-21-22 80.00

PETERSON, ELLA OFFICIAL JH BASKETBALL11-17-22 80.00

TREYNOR Tournament Entry Fee 100.00

US BANK 3,505.25

ACCESS TO SOFTBALL INFO

electric air pump

State Rooms XC

CONCESSIONS AND TEACHER SUPPLIES

IHSSA Coaches Convention Hotel

ACTE Conference Registration, MEALS, FUEL, concessions,SUPPLIES, CONFERENCE

State costumes, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES

TRACK COACH, Band instrument

Fund Total: 15,226.54

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

DAKTRONICS INC Scoreboard controllers and equipment 7,160.00

Fund Total: 7,160.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT FY23 3,869.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX INSTALLMENT-3 27,395.25

Fund Total: 31,264.25

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

UMB BANK BOND FEES 300.00

Fund Total: 961.73

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. replacing hvac pump 6,600.00

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. front tires bus 18 935.56

SCHOOL BUS SALES replace def tank head on bus 19b 2,019.32

US BANK 3,775.32

CUSTODIAL AND MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES

TRANSPORTATION REPAIRS, TECH SUPPLIES

Fund Total: 13,330.20

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 29, 2022