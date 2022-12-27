Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — November 14, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, November 14, 2022

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:13pm.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

White, Garnand, Sappingfield, Mesz, Reinke present.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. White seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

Sappingfield commented on how well the Wrestling program here at LB is just growing and improving. From when he was in high school to now the number of student athletes involved has grown so much.

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

Final numbers for enrollment are in and we are up 26.19 students. The only downfall is our resident enrollment decreased by 3.8, so the increase is contributed to open enrollment, which can be very volatile.

ISASP testing scores are in. Students in grades 3-6 are tested in English Language Arts and Math and students in 5th grade are tested in Science. Scores improved in all areas. Even with the increase, though, we still dropped from high performing to commendable on the Iowa School performance profile. Due to changes in weighting on the report card that we cannot control. But overall score where still up, so that is positive.

National Fire Prevention Week was October 9-15th. Students participated in the fire safety awareness activities throughout the week. The week concluded with a visit from the fire and rescue personnel of the Lawton and Bronson Fire Departments.

First quarter is officially in the books and Parent/Teacher conferences took place. We had a 98.7% attendance turnout of our Elementary parents. It was great to have everyone in the building.

2. Secondary Principal Report

State qualifying students were present.

Jolee Mesz and Theo Moseman are state cross-country qualifiers. Jolee finished 9th in the state, which is fantastic.

Alice and Erin Mahoney made it to state in swimming. They will compete in Marshalltown this weekend.

Drew Hanson was selected for All-State choir and Lance Kelly was selected as an alternate. They will be going to Ames to perform next week.

We will be conducting our winter concert on Monday December 13, beginning at 6:30.

Jessen, Shook, and Mrs. Benson attended the state’s BEST Conference last month. Behavior, Social-Emotional, and Mental Health topics were discussed.

Our annual state report card came out in October. Our score increased from 62.79 to 64.09 to maintain our label of High Performing. The state average is 54.65.

Bree O’Brien was our junior high student of the month and Casee Arens was our high school student of the month.

3. Monthly Financial Update

Miller presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked questions on board bills

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

White moved to approve the consent agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of head junior high girls’ basketball coach

Mesz moved to approve the hiring of Dustin Thoreson as head junior high girls’ basketball coach and voiding the current contract as assistant coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring of assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach

Garnand moved to approve the hiring of Ashley Neal as assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach and voiding the current contract as head coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach

Mesz moved to approve hiring of Cameron Scott as assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach. White seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve resignation of head junior high football coach

Garnand moved to approve the resignation of Jesse Pedersen as head junior high football coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve resignation of assistant varsity football coach

Mesz moved to approve the resignation of Blake Sappingfield as assistant varsity football coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor. Sappingfield abstained.

K. New Business

1. Second reading to amend board policy regarding the 500 series: Students

2. Approve updated board policy regarding the 500 series: Students

Reinke moved to approve the updated board policy regarding the 500 series: Students. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

3. First reading to amend board policy for Early Retirement policy

4. First reading to amend board policy for Curriculum Development and Instructional Materials policies

5. Approve bid to lease 2 school buses

White moved to approve the bid to lease 2 school buses from School Bus Sales in the amount of $154,878 over a 3 year lease. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve purchase of zSpace Software

Mesz moved to approve the purchase of the zSpace software in the amount of $38,701. White seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) application

Reinke moved to approve the application including $50,589 for open enrollment and $1,556.73 for LEP beyond 5 years. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

L. Closed session pursuant to Section 21.5(1)(i) of Iowa open law to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

M. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 9:36pm.

Blake Sappingfield, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 29, 2022