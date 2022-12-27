Lawton City Council — December 14, 2022

Lawton City Council Meeting

December 14, 2022

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on December 14, 2022 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pro-Tem Saunders called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Glenn Metcalf, Ryan Beardshear, Howard Smith, and Mark Reinders.

Agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public forum: There were no comments from the public.

Sheriff: No one was present from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Dept. but the November 2022 report was shared. City had received reports of speeding on E Birch St.

Fire: There was no fire reported shared.

Clerk: Clerk reported that the city will be applying for a $1000 grant from ICAP, the city received $500 from the Aureon grant and a matching $500 donation from Wiatel to go toward the purchase of tables and chairs for the new community center, city will be submitting another grant for assistance replacing the Welcome to Lawton signs, will be working on W2s and 1099s for the end of the year, council checks will be mailed after 12/30, H&R pay request #10 is included in the payment distributions, a new payment drop box has been ordered for the new city hall, and the new community center has been rented 13 times already for the next year.

Mayor: Clerk reported Mayor Pedersen would like to discuss the intentions of the current city hall/Friendship center at the January meeting, and he had reports of speeding on E Birch and E Maple.

Public works: Director reported pushing snow, putting up Christmas decorations, building a chair storage rack for the new community center, dump truck was taken in to have the engine worked on, and staying on track at the new building.

Attorney: Metcalf had nothing new to report.

Consent agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the minutes of the November 9, 2022 regular meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve December disbursements and November claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public hearing: Mayor Pro-tem Saunders opened the public hearing for the Natural Gas Franchise Ordinance 2022-02 at 5:40pm. With no written or in person comments, Mayor Pro-tem Saunders closed the public hearing at 5:40pm.

Ordinance 2022-02 Natural Gas Franchise

Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2022-02 Natural Gas Franchise with MidAmerican Energy. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Public hearing: Mayor Pro-tem Saunders opened the public hearing for the Electrical Franchise Ordinance 2022-03 at 5:41pm. With no written or in person comments, Mayor Pro-tem Saunders closed the public hearing at 5:41pm.

Ordinance 2022-03 Electrical Franchise

Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2022-03 Electrical Franchise with MidAmerican Energy. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Ordinance 2022-04 City Clerk Posting Places

Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2022-04 changing the clerk posting places. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Ordinance 2022-05 Sewer Rates

Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2022-05 to increase in the sewer base rate from $30.00 to $37.50 per month for residential users. And an equivalent increase in the base rate for commercial customers from $30.00 to $37.50 per month, the surplus rate for all commercial use over 1,000 gallons shall increase from $1.85 to $2.30. Such rate shall be in effect from February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024. An increase from $37.50 to $45.00, from $45.00 to $52.50; from $52.50 to $60.00, effective February 1, 2024, February 1, 2025 and February 1, 2026 respectively. The commercial consumption rate shall increase by 45 cents each subsequent year beginning at $2.30 February 1, 2023. Motion carried by roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Employee benefits: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve offering city employees the most similar plan as previous year’s health plan available from Wellmark, BCBS. Motion carried with all members voting aye.

Budget: Clerk presented the first draft of the FY24 budget for council review. Council discussed sewer budget, wage allocation and budgeted increase, (Mayor Pedersen arrived to the meeting at 5:50pm.).

Resolution 2022-21 Employee Handbook

Discussion on IMWCA program that was presented last month. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the changes to the employee handbook. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to adjourn around 6:00pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton – Claims & Revenues November 2022

AMERICAN UNDERGRND WATER LINE SUPPLIES $335.99

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING SEWER TESTING $170.00

AVERY BROS SIGN CO WELCOME SIGN POLYMETAL BACKING $792.00

BOMGAARS 4CYCLE FUEL $131.65

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE WATER $40.05

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

CULLIGAN OF PIERSON WATER $26.25

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,232.52

GILL HAULING, INC OCTOBER GARBAGE $6,347.76

GWORKS 2023 LICENSE & SUPPORT FEES $3,197.00

H&R CONSTRUCTION CO Pay Request #9 $137,049.56

HAKA FIRE FUEL $811.98

HOLIDAY INN AIRPORT IMFOA CONFERENCE HOTEL.. $224.00

IA DEPT OF REV- PAYROLL STATE TAXES- MISSED OCT PAYMENT $271.93

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES STOP, DEAD END, ALLWAY SIGNS $173.03

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP DUES 2023 $225.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,083.70

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

KARLS TV & APPLIANCE BUILDING APPLIANCES $5,160.96

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. COPIER CONTRACT $181.38

LP GILL LANDFILL FEE FY22 QTR 2 $4,856.45

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY BLOCKS FOR WATER TOWER $5.04

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $2,825.52

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF GARNISHMENT $994.80

SAMS CLUB COMM CTR CHAIRS PORTION $436.42

SANITATION PRODUCTS INC SWEEPER BRUSHES $408.72

THE RECORD OCTOBER PUBLISHING $367.92

TREAS ST IA October WET $925.25

TRICIA JERNBERG MILEAGE 656@.625,& MEALS $509.68

WELLMARK HEALTH BENEFITS $1,686.59

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE & INTERNET $477.41

WIGMAN COMPANY WATER TOWER BALL VALVES.. $104.30

WIX.COM WEBSITE 3YR RENEWAL $847.44

Total claims by Fund: General $24,703.36, Fire $752.83, Road Use Tax $2,691.16, Building 2022 $137,049.56, Water $9,850.83, Sewer $1,443.32

Total revenue by Fund: General $18,424.55, Fire $2,377.18, Road Use Tax $10,256.52, Local option sales tax $15,376.76, Water $14,774.41, Sewer $11,786.24

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 29, 2022