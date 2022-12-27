Probate — Jerry Klaschen
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JERRY KLASCHEN, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR056773
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Jerry Klaschen, Deceased, who died on or about November 27, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on December 21,2022, the Last Will and Testament of Jerry Klaschen, deceased, bearing date of June 26, 2013, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sheila Klaschen was appointed Executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: December 21, 2022.
/S/ Sheila Klaschen
Sheila Klaschen
Executor of the Estate
405 4th Street
P.O. Box 91
Pierson IA 51048
/S/ Chad Thompson
Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809
Attorney for the Executor
Thompson Law Office, LLP
Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication:
January 5, 2023
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with dates.
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 29 2022
and Thursday, January 5, 2023