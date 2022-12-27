Woodbury County Board of Superivsors Minutes — December 6, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 6, 2022

FORTY-NINTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Ung (by phone), Wright. and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Maria Rundquist, 3131 Norman Dr., Sioux City, expressed concerns related to an individual with delinquent taxes.

Gayle Palmquist, 1848 130th St., Lawton, expressed concerns regarding pipeline. Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive documents from Ms. Palmquist. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

James Loomis, County Attorney Elect, introduced himself to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for December 6, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of November 29, 2022, meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $247,430.46. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for 3215 Jennings St., parcel #894716401030, in the amount of $22.00. Copy filed.

To approve the Juvenile Detention Service Agreement between Woodbury County, Iowa and Omaha Nation, NE. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Timothy Jordan, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 12-02-22. Resignation; the reclassification of Aaron Tompkins, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-12-22, $24.28/hour, 4%=$.95/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2.; and the separation of Darin Fay, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-25-22. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (4) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.33/hour.; and P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME: $20.89/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve permission to Enter Property and Authorization to Drill agreement for monitoring well at Midway Park. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the contract for gravel purchase with Hallett Materials for $2,100,000.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract for gravel purchase with Hallett Materials for $412,500.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the project agreement from project #NHSX-020-19(179)ó3H-97 and #NHSX-020-19(180)ó3J-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Mark Nahra, Secondary Roads, presented information to amend the Secondary Road Driveways and Entrances policy to allow a second driveway on paved curb and gutter roads with minimum speed limits and limited access (cul-de-sacs) where access is limited by existing septic systems, buildings, etc. limiting the usefulness of the property. Copy filed.

Don Eggerling, Rose Lane, Sioux City, addressed the Board regarding driveways and entrances.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 11/28/22 meeting to approve the final plat of the Zahnley First Addition, a minor subdivision to Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sing a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of the Zahnley First Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,519

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING ZAHNLEY FIRST ADDITION

A MINOR SUBDIVISION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 28TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2022, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS “ZAHNLEY FIRST ADDITION,” WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA;

AND WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF “ZAHNLEY FIRST ADDITION,” WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED & APPROVED THIS 6TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation and final report from the 11/28/22 meeting about a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment concerning Hazardous Liquid Pipelines. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the lease proposal between Woodbury County and Iowa Department of Public Safety at 1600 County Home Road, Sioux City, Iowa. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve creating new Jail Sergeant, January 1, 2023 and new Jail Lt., March 1, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy fled.

Kenny Schmitz, Building Services, and Dennis Butler, Board of Supervisors, presented an update on Capital Improvement Financial. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive CIP documents. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the funding for FFE at the new Law Enforcement Center from Woodbury County’s FY23 CIP, in the amount of $941,000 contingent on amendment of the lease. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on Committee Meetings were heard.

Dan Bittinger II, Supervisor Elect, introduced himself to the Board. Maria Rundquist, 3131 Norman Dr., Sioux City, addressed the Board regarding Mr. Bittinger.

Deb Main, 1026 Charles Ave., Sioux City, Gayle Palmquist, 1848 130th St., Lawton, and Doyle Turner, 220th St., Moville, addressed the Board regarding pipeline concerns.

Board concerns were heard. The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 13, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

