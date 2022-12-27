Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — December 13, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 12/13/2022

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 74.75

Access Systems Leasing 105258 Maintenance Contract 175.95

Accurate Controls 104665 battery backup 226.08

ADP Screening 104672 November Background Checks 235.32

All Seasons Uniform 500001 9108 – Uniform coats 1,193.74

AT&T Mobility Air Cards 1,842.22

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Radio and Related 297.59

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for DPNC-NV 1,450.00

Bales***, Dylan 104810 Cell phone allowance/July-December..300.00

Bean***, Derek 105318 Cell phone allowance/ July-December..300.00

Bomgaars 27646 Buildings – Anthon Shed 944.16

Book Systems Inc 104352 Barcodes 260.00

Bush Cleaners 101600 Dry Cleaning 17.50

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – JACE 12,537.00

Calhoun Burns And Associates 1737 2022 Bridge Inspection.. 5,924.46

Calhoun Communicati 100833 West jumbo switch service call.. 299.45

Cardis Mfg Co 41396 9109 – Snow removal/salt 11/29/22 510.00

Central Catering 98274 Holiday Luncheon 3,566.45

Centurylink Shop Telephone.. 82.46

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 273.80

Chesterman CO Water 713.15

Clark Equipment Co 105808 Bucket & forestry kit 12,848.84

Cobb***, Thomas 500579 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Cole Papers Inc. gloves 907.76

Connections Area Agency 104032 2nd QTR FY24 3,190.00

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Parts #501 381.67

Correctionville, City Of 39000 Water 12.67

Country Tire And Services 104222 Tires #913 978.00

Culligan Water Conditioning 98620 Luton Shed 435.50

DataWorks Plus, LLC 501006 Household Supplies 3,390.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 6,400.69

Dixon***, Peter A 500648 Clothing Allowance 85.58

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 9102 – Graffiti remove 169.92

Electronic Communications 104420 Camera Repairs 381.23

Electronic Engineer 75647 Power Supply w/rack mount 1,095.90

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

FiberComm 99390 Phone.. 3,764.91

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Repairs 28,963.36

Flammang***, Tyler 104868 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Garbage service-NV22/DPNC 118.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Office Supplies 249.83

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 1,122.00

Handy Man Sioux City 105265 Buildings – Oto Shop 115.48

Heidman Law Firm, P.L.L.C. 105425 General Board 6,102.00

Heine Richards Irrigation 103592 Gaskets for Owego pump 44.00

Hobart Sales & Service 104549 9102 – Solenoid valve 180.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 9105 – Fire extinguish 48.57

Hornick City of 112900 Water.. 75.64

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefit 2,552.02

Interstate Power Systems 500887 Parts & Labor #506 5,738.70

Iowa Municipalities Workers 103885 Installment 6-Work Co.. 6,830.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #202 677.72

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 uniforms 541.75

Jessen Automotive 105818 Acct #17475/Oil & filter 41.97

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jacquelyn JGJV026592/GCPR055312 781.20

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Filters & Parts 805.82

Juvenile Detention 103008 yearly dues 750.00

Kars Detail Center 500180 Car lettering 300.00

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 J/M Matters 342.50

Kruid***, Theresa D 326398 Cell phone allowance 300.00

LG Everist Inc 281374 1500 – Browns Lake project 1,350.11

Language Link Interpreting 42.32

Lawson Products Inc Bolts 104.00

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 129.50

Lindsay***, Erik 104064 Cell phone allowance/July-December.. 300.00

Loffler Companies 500177 Acct #OS-WC049/Canon C 1,422.25

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Post 325.92

Massey***, Michael 105315 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Menards 199721 Buildings – Luton Shed 1,595.80

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 November Wellness 44,350.25

Metal Culverts Inc 158327 Pipe Culverts 17,116.30

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transport 250.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Acct #24111-51001 WIT 476.55

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,758.40

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 259.00

Midwest Wheel Parts #929.. 273.02

Motorola Solutions 103202 Service Jan-Mar 2023 39,715.87

Moville City of 167600 Library Utilities 51.72

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #327 1,987.68

NCP Management LLC 500166 Cabling for 911 phone 195.25

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 930.00

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane 1,107.22

Northwest Environment 99508 LEC Cleanup 455.00

Northwest Iowa Assessors 500639 District Dues 500.00

Novelty Machine & Supply 9103 – Machine cup for adapter 225.90

NW IA District of Assessors 267 Woodbury County Dues 600.00

Office Elements Paper 58.75

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 539.04

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #410, #411 500.00

Pathology Medical Serv of Siouxland 1859 Autopsy Fees 1,405.00

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service-NV22/DPNC 100.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Parts #935 161.15

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 26,804.98

Pitney Bowes Bank Inc 500888 Postage 94.96

Postmaster (Hornick 101843 Hornick Library PO Box 26 76.00

Productivity Plus Acct 104845 Acct #402480/Oil & fuel 123.93

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 9101 – Relief valve 479.61

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Blank Ballot Stock 135.00

Sandage***, Kari 500497 Cell phone allowance/July-December..300.00

Sanford, Rosalinda 501010 PEO Costs 320.31

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 669.76

Schneider Geospatia 101237 Co Assessor-Beacon Host.. 2,481.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 108,648.17

Security National Bank 208797 Mileage 4,727.86

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,024.02

Sergeant Bluff Fire 216049 ME Transport 250.00

Silfies***,Nathan 105079 Cell phone allowance/July-December..300.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 267.30

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 1,400.00

Sioux City Journal 105512 Subscription 12/15/202 243.00

Sioux City Journal 105830 Lgl #48977 Road Vacation 70.85

Sioux City Journal 102790 Civil Service Commission 747.00

Sioux City Scheels 206838 K9 food and uniforms 629.27

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) October 2022 Operations 50% 5,788.66

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 156.14

Skinner***, Brodie 500784 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Snyder***, Dawn M 218107 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Replace seals in stump 762.79

Stanard & Assc Inc 221222 Civil Service Commission 142.00

Stehr***, Brian 101358 Cell phone allowance/July-December.. 300.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 14,862.77

Tri-Tech Forensics 105702 Tourniquet & black holder..197.75

US Bank (STL-MO) November 2022 Statement 3,249.28

US Postal Service (SC-IA) 236758 Box rent 312.00

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly tank stick readings 600.00

Vanvoorst***, Josh 99784 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Verizon Connect Fleet 500622 GPS Equipment & Service 1,137.05

Wall of Fame 102557 staff uniforms 160.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 92,694.82

Western Iowa Tech 248200 December TSI Rent 3,672.71

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 482.93

Wiatel Solution Center 104551 Moville & Hornick Phone.. 138.23

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 1,000.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 342.00

Woodbury County Eme 104689 Tax Allocation 11,912.41

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Maintenance; Motor Veh 50.59

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Oil, Parts, Filters 2,014.52

Grand Total: 562,067.51

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 29, 2022