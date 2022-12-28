Page 4 — Christmas & New Year’s Columns

Jim Mitchell shares a favorite Christmas memory, and Brian Johnson shares a heartfelt Christmas story along with Moville New Year’s Resolutions from 1950. See those columns on page 4, and see below for a favorite Christmas poem by Warren Conner’s late wife, Doris.

The Night Before Christmas by Doris May Sadler Conner, December 1960

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and we were almost in bed,

When outside our window, came a man dressed in red.

He smiled so merry with a twinkle in his eye,

We waved a “hello” and he gave this reply:

“I was just going by and saw at a glance,

Your only real wish was to be in Rock Branch.

So come and get in, we’ll shortly be aloft,

Guided right over there by trusty Rudolph.”

We hurried right out and he tucked us in tight,

Then jumped in himself, as we took off through the night.

The moon was aglow, and the stars twinkled brightly,

As over the clouds the sled sped so lightly.

The reindeer were swift, as they sped through the sky,

And all at once we realized, it was our first time to fly.

It didn’t take long for, as we came over a hill,

We looked below and there was old C’ville.

Another few seconds, and we rode past the church,

Took a sharp left turn, then stopped with a lurch.

We jumped from the sleigh and hurried inside,

Then looked for the tree by which we could hide.

So when you come down, on this Christmas Day,

Remember, don’t forget, what I’ve had to say.

For though you can’t find us, we’ll surely be near,

And we’ll plan to be there in person…come another year.

Merry Christmas to all – and best wishes for a Happy, Healthy, New Year!