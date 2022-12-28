What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Frito Snack Mix; Christmas Traditions By Editor | December 28, 2022 | 0 Lisa Fouts shared her Frito Snack Mix in this week’s “What’s Cooking?” with Pam Clark. See that recipe, and read about Pam’s Christmas traditions — plus the weekly crossword — on page 2 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 4 — Christmas & New Year’s Columns December 28, 2022 | No Comments » Pages 8 & 9 — L-B, WC Board Game Competition December 28, 2022 | No Comments » Christmas Writings from Students at Danbury Catholic December 27, 2022 | No Comments »