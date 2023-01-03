Kingsley City Council — Ordinance No. 271 (At Large Prohibited)

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 271

An Ordinance amending Chapter 55, subsection 55.06 of the City of Kingsley Code.

Be it enacted by the City Council of Kingsley, Iowa.

Section 1. Chapter 55, subsection 55.06 is amended to read as follows:

AT LARGE PROHIBITED. It is unlawful for any owner to allow an animal to run at large within the corporate limits of the city.

Upon being issued a written warning and receiving three municipal infractions for violations of this subsection, to which either the owner pled guilty to or was found guilty, the owner shall remove the animal(s)from the corporate limits of the city as directed by the Mayor or Police Chief or his/her designee.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: October 3, 2022

Second Reading: November 7, 2022

Third Reading: November 24, 2022

Passed and approved by the Council on the 21st day of November, 2022.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 5, 2023