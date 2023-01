Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — December 21, 2022

Moville City Council

Virtual Meeting via Zoom —

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Due to the forecasted inclement weather, the meeting was planned and held virtually via Zoom. Due to technical issues, Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:55 pm once everyone was connected. Roll Call: Paul Malm, John Parks, Bret Hayworth, and Tom Conolly are present. Joel Robinson is absent.

Malm motions to approve agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the November Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review and no guests are present. No speakers during Open Forum.

No Police Department update. Pat Smith submitted the Public Works update in advance for Council review. Council reviews Pay Request #4 from Mark Albenesius for $42,794.65 for work done on the Frontage Road project. Conolly motions to approve this request, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews Pay Request #2 from True Engineering for $18,345 for work done on the Frontage Road project. Hayworth motions to approve this request, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the 2023 contract for animal control from the Siouxland Humane Society. Malm motions to approve this contract renewal, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discusses expenses and revenues of hiring a City Inspector. Mayor Fisher plans to contact the towns interested in joining the project and ask them to consider budgeting funds for this project in their upcoming 2023-2024 budget discussions so that we may gauge interest and account for possible revenue. Fisher is drafting a letter with this request and will send with the tentative 28E and employment contract to towns and ask for their feedback. No action taken.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. Hayworth requests a Parks committee meeting after the New Year to discuss possible projects. With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn around 6:20 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 45,448.02

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 36,697.26

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

TOTAL 4,618.93

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 606,556.10

TIF LMI TOTAL 3,337.97

WATER TOTAL 31,796.58

SEWER TOTAL 22,308.22

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,414.05

TOTAL REVENUE BY

FUND 752,177.13

CLAIMS REPORT — Vendor Checks: 11/17/2022-12/22/2022

Payroll Checks: 11/17/2022-12/22/2022

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 156.57

AMAZON GPS RECEIVER PD 82.09

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 1,498.00

AXON ENTERPRISES, INC. TASERS 960.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 72.41

BARKLEY ASPHALT, INC SOUTH 2ND OVERLAY 6,064.22

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES TESTING 528.60

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 314.25

BURKE ENGINEERING POOL BATHROOM REMODEL 13,353.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC SOIL TESTING 1,737.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 458.76

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 7,286.16

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 715.34

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ELECTRIC PUMP PUMP MAINTENANCE 1,200.00

AT & T MOBILITY CELL PHONE SERVICE BILL 602.16

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,737.60

GROVES REPAIR – DON GROVES PD EQUIPMENT 1,044.45

GWORKS TAX FORMS 107.78

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,069.43

SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY STRAYS CATS/DOGS 37.00

I & S GROUP ENGINEERING SOUTH 2ND OVERLAY.. 7,332.51

IA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY PD SOFTWARE 300.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 2,879.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 26.10

IPERS IPERS 5,683.95

IRS FED/FICA TAX 9,036.41

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 763.05

KELTEK INC. PD COMPUTER EQUIPMENT 587.65

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM CNTR SUPPLIES 176.10

LINSTAR PD ID BADGES 25.60

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. FRONTAGE ROAD PROJECT 42,794.65

MENARDS SUPPLIES 189.80

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 4,320.34

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,196.56

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM 89.25

MIKE WEAVER TRAINING REIMBURSEMENT 313.75

MOSQUITO CONTROL OF IOWA, INC ANNUAL MOSQUITO CONTROL 7,695.00

MOULTRIE MONTHLY CAMERA SOFTWARE PD 18.01

NORTHERN LIGHTS DISPLAY CHRISTMAS LIGHT BULBS 220.50

NORTHWEST IA COMM. COLLEGE FIREFIGHTER BOOK 190.00

NORTON ANTIVIRUS ANNUAL SOFTWARE SUBSCRIP 137.79

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH BAR SUPPL 212.68

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 243.66

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,436.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 473.04

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC FD VEHICLE MAINT 3,416.24

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK NEW FIRE TRUCK LOAN 7,647.63

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE 3,655.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS 127.58

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES 344.81

STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE DEBT-Lift station 9,160.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 207.66

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,341.00

TREASURER OF IOWA-SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION FIRE STATION GENERATOR 568.80

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING FRONTAGE ROAD 18,345.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY WATER & W/W SUPPLIES 253.80

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD HEALTH INSURANCE 1,346.68

WEX BANK FUEL 1,928.39

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,592.57

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER ANNUAL LIBRARY CONTRIBUTION 35,185.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 216,904.68

Invoices: Paid 41,606.09

Invoices: Scheduled 175,298.59

Payroll Checks 30,546.11

==============

Report Total 247,450.79

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

Payroll Checks: 11/17/2022-12/22/2022

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 182,306.86

110 ROAD USE TAX 16,403.86

200 DEBT SERVICE 9,913.83

600 WATER 20,425.06

610 SEWER 12,461.18

612 LIFT STATION

UPGRADE 5,940.00

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 247,450.79

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 5, 2023