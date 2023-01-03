Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 13, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 13, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 13, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/13/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 12/6/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated 12/9/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set the public hearing at 10:45 am on Tuesday, Dec. 20th regarding an ordinance for Class C roads in Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Bruce Brock, Compensation Board Chairman presented the salary schedule recommendation for elected officials for FY 2023-24; with a 9% increase recommended for all elected officials and an 8% increase recommended for the Board of Supervisors.

Judy Bowman of Wet Nose Rescue presented information regarding the organization and is seeking $9,900 of funding for FY 2023-24 from the Board of Supervisors.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Frerich’s Addition, in Section 7 of Grant Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Pottebaum Addition, in Section 10 of Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve C&B Kellen’s 1031 Ag Exchange, a minor subdivision in Section 32 of Elgin Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the hiring of Trevor Derochie as the motor grader operator in Hinton. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a 28E agreement on C60 with the City of Hinton. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the purchase of two 2024 International trucks for $391,502 from Cornhusker International. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:25 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 5, 2023