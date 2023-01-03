Probate — Jerry Klaschen

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JERRY KLASCHEN, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056773

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Jerry Klaschen, Deceased, who died on or about November 27, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on December 21,2022, the Last Will and Testament of Jerry Klaschen, deceased, bearing date of June 26, 2013, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sheila Klaschen was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: December 21, 2022.

/S/ Sheila Klaschen

Sheila Klaschen

Executor of the Estate

405 4th Street

P.O. Box 91

Pierson IA 51048

/S/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for the Executor

Thompson Law Office, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

January 5, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with dates.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 29 2022

and Thursday, January 5, 2023