River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — December 21, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

12/21/2022 – 06:30 PM

Board Room, Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order 6:30 pm

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information & presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal’s Report

3. Curriculum Director’s Report

4. Athletic Director’s Report

5. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

B. Contracts

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. At-Risk and Dropout Prevention Application

Recommend to approve the Modified Supplemental Amount for At Risk/Dropout Prevention of $74,536.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. District Appointments: Level 1 Investigator and Alternate, Title IX Coordinator, Equity Coordinator, and Homeless Coordinator

Approve Jason Blosmo and Noah Phillips as Level 1 Investigators.

Megan Todd should be approved as an alternate (in the event a female does not feel comfortable talking to a male).

Approve Jason Blosmo as the Title IX Coordinator

Approve Scott Bailey as the Equity Coordinator

Approve Chauntell Geary as the Homeless Coordinator

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Board Committee Assignments

I would recommend the following. The only change would be negotiations, as Scott is now President and Shar is Vice.

Negotiations: Scott and Shar

Buildings and Grounds: Ted and Jessica

School Improvement: Bobbi and Shar

Sherman Scholarship: Scott

Cherokee Liaison: Bobbi

Woodbury County: Ted

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:17 pm.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

DECEMBER 2022 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES CRAFT PLASTER WRAP.. 356.79

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY we had them deliver it to us 510.00

COLE PAPER TOILET BOWL CLEANER 446.70

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SUBURBAN INSPECTION 100.00

DOORS INC DOOR REPAIR – NON INVENTORY ITEM 350.00

EAGLE RIDGE CORPORATE SERVICES DEC ADMIN OF THE 125 CAFETERIA PLAN 60.00

GRIZZY INDUSTRIAL S&H 152.19

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS SCHOOL FINANCE CONFERENCE 560.00

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD 1ST & 2ND QTR SALARY & BENEFITS 48,196.84

LOWES DEWALT 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Brushless Power 239.00

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 87.26

MID-STEP SERVICES NOV SPED SERVICES – EE 17,010.00

RECORD, THE NOVEMBER PUBLISHING 293.76

SAMS CLUB Pickup fee 86.88

SANITARY SERVICES CORRECTIONVILLE SANITARY SERVICES 305.20

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE SCAN ENGINE LIGHTS 31.94

VISA MEAL – SPLASH SEAFOOD BAR 578.86

Fund Total: 69,365.42

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE QUARTER PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 22,222.50

Fund Total: 22,222.50

Checking Account Total: 91,587.92

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BRUS, CASSANDRA CONCESSION SUPPLIES 18.60

CHESTERMAN COMPANY ***see attached receipt 299.07

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. S&H 2,364.94

SAM’S CLUB chips 725.58

VISA #1 tattoos for FB Cheer Camp 10/14 348.85

Fund Total: 3,757.04

Checking Account Total: 3,757.04

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS READER 3,695.03

Fund Total: 3,695.03

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

GFC LEASING COPY MACHINE LEASING 908.41

GOGUARDIAN SOFTWARE 2,685.20

GORDON FLESCH SERVICE CALL AND REPAIR 194.00

Fund Total: 3,787.61

Checking Account Total 7,482.64

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

SAM’S CLUB shipping 80.20

Fund Total: 80.20

Checking Account Total: 80.20

DECEMBER 2022 ADDITIONAL BOARD BILLS — Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROF SERVICES RENDERED 351.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Best Price Mattress 8 Inch 1,094.44

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR SUPPLIES 298.70

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SUPPLIES 32.01

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF RV SHOP BUILDING SEWER/WATER 578.14

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WASHTA BUILDING 442.75

DES MOINES METRO OPERA OPERA 1,190.00

DOLLAR GENERAL SUGAR 83.55

DUNWELL LLC ODA DAMPER LOOSE 655.38

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO. FREIGHT 41.20

HOLSTEIN STATE THEATRE Building rental for elementary movie day 250.00

IOWA CHORAL DIRECTOR’S ASSOC. NW Honor Choir 50.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK NOVEMBER INTERNET 2,212.36

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICE BOILER INSPECTION 160.00

JOHNSON PROPANE PROPANE 1150 GAL@1.60 4,320.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY ELECTRICAL CONNECTOR 698.99

KREG TOOL Kreg® Easy-Set Drill Bit with Stop Collar 450.18

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC Shipping 496.00

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 18.09

MENARDS toilet seat repair supplies 179.10

MERCER H&B ADMIN – IOWA FIDUCIARY NOVEMBER 22..6,000.00

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, 1 1/2” WING NUT EXPANDABLE TEST PLUG 186.27

NASCO S&H 160.42

NEW COOP November gas 2,349.40

NORTHWEST AEA 1ST GRADE FLI 195.92

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY 200 GAL@4.55..5,881.35

PHILLIPS, NOAH MTSS Training 12.00

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL meter-red-ink-cartridge-for- dm100-dm200 84.99

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC PROCESSING FEE 70.40

RASSEL, PAIGE Nurse November travel between building 124.32

RICKS COMPUTERS Acer Cover 12,500.10

SANITARY SERVICES SANITARY SERVICES CORRECTIONVILLE 551.20

SOMMERFELD TOOLS FOR WOOD 3.25HP Triton Plunge Router 249.90

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Staples order for Elem 1,081.97

STEVENSON HARDWARE SUPPLIES 58.59

TEACHBOOST TeachBoost Eval Tools 4,800.00

TEACHING STRATEGIES, INC IOWA GOLD BUNDLE FOR PRESCHOOL 436.80

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL SCHOOLS & BUS BARN 150.00

US POST OFFICE PO BOX FEE – YEARLY 178.00

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH MINISTRY WASHTA YOUTH MINISTRY 823.73

VISA shipping 304.44

WALMART Straws 40.70

Fund Total: 49,842.39

Checking Account Total: 49,842.39

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

3JDESIGN LLC Basketball Suit embroidery 140.00

ALECIA’S SWEETS cupcakes 54.00

BARRINGER, DALE OFFICIAL 220.00

BLOSMO, JASON OFFICIAL 180.00

BRUS, JOEL OFFICIAL 90.00

CNOS FOUNDATION Personal Trainer Services for Home Football 600.00

DAKTRONICS Freight 50.00

DOLLAR GENERAL concession stand items-chips, candy, drinks 138.20

GOTTLIEB, JOEL OFFICIAL 130.00

GRAFFIX INC, DBA WALL OF FAME Football Camp T shirts 187.00

KERBER, CHRIS OFFICIAL.. 130.00

KREBER, CHRIS VARSITY BBALL DOUBLE HEADER 130.00

KREBER, KELLY VARSITY BBALL DOUBLE HEADER 130.00

KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS 153 Filled Donuts 1,992.50

LUBBERS, CALEB VARSITY BASKETBALL OFFICIATING 130.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO VENDING 296.19

NORTHWEST AEA NASA Trip in March 2023 for 3 students 1,840.00

PLOEGER, LANCE VARSITY DOUBLE HEADER 130.00

RICKS COMPUTERS 1 ipad and accessories 1,017.00

RILEY, DYLAN VARSITY BASKETBALL OFFICIATING 130.00

SADLER, TODD VARSITY DOUBLE HEADER 130.00

Smith, Mike VARSITY DOUBLE HEADER 130.00

TODD, CHANDLER VARSITY BASKETBALL OFFICIATING 130.00

TOKHEIM, DALE OFFICIAL 220.00

UHL, JASON VARSITY BBALL DOUBLE HEADER 130.00

VERZANI, AMANDA candles 17.71

VISA GAS 636.91

WALMART 179.77

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE Championship night Gate 1,210.00

WILCOX, JOHN JV BASKETBALL OFFICIATING 90.00

Fund Total: 10,589.28

Checking Account Total: 10,589.28

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

GRANT WOOD AEA POWER SCHOOL SUPPORT ‘22-’23..4,635.21

Fund Total: 4,635.21

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS CORRECTIONVILLE GATOR-PUSHED SNOW 1,656.25

RICKS COMPUTERS 24 port ethernet switch 27,484.50

Fund Total: 29,140.75

Checking Account Total: 33,775.96

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BENEDIX, JEN reimbursement of Hayden Benedix’s lunch 5.25

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SUPPLIES 2,232.44

DOLLAR GENERAL cont meal /general supplies 49.35

EVANS, TISH NUTRITION SUPPLIES 13.52

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.) LABOR/SERVICE 272.50

HUSSMAN SERVICES CORP MISC CHARGE 7,950.22

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 10,537.06

PKU Perspectives aunas modified meals 124.21

RICKS COMPUTERS laptop 3,023.00

VISA ISU SAFE SERVE 320.00

Fund Total: 24,527.55

Checking Account Total: 24,527.55

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 5, 2023