Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — January 9, 2023
Woodbury Central Community School
Agenda — Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library
Moville, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
January 9, 2023
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills
2. Visitor/Community Comments
3. Reports
a. Mrs. Metcalf
b. Mrs. Lambert
c. Mr. Bormann
d. Mr. Glackin
4. Policies and Procedures:
a. Approve Open Enrollment In
b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out
5. Buildings and Grounds:
a. Discussion on specifications for parking lot/set public hearing date
b. Discussion on specifications for science room remodel/set public hearing date
6. Personnel:
a. Approve resignations
b. Offer contracts
7. Co-curricular:
8. Board Items
a. Approve MSA (modified supplemental amount) for At Risk/Dropout Prevention for $99,549
b. Approve Early Graduation: Rilee Smith
c. Approve questions for community survey
d. 2009 Van Repair
e. For the good of the cause
9. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 5, 2023