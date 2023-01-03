 Skip to content

Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — January 9, 2023

| |

Woodbury Central Community School
Agenda — Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library
Moville, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
January 9, 2023

1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills

2. Visitor/Community Comments

3. Reports
a. Mrs. Metcalf
b. Mrs. Lambert
c. Mr. Bormann
d. Mr. Glackin

4. Policies and Procedures:
a. Approve Open Enrollment In
b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

5. Buildings and Grounds:
a. Discussion on specifications for parking lot/set public hearing date
b. Discussion on specifications for science room remodel/set public hearing date

6. Personnel:
a. Approve resignations
b. Offer contracts

7. Co-curricular:

8. Board Items
a. Approve MSA (modified supplemental amount) for At Risk/Dropout Prevention for $99,549
b. Approve Early Graduation: Rilee Smith
c. Approve questions for community survey
d. 2009 Van Repair
e. For the good of the cause

9. Adjourn

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 5, 2023

Posted in Public Notices

