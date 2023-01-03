Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — January 9, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Agenda — Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

January 9, 2023

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Visitor/Community Comments

3. Reports

a. Mrs. Metcalf

b. Mrs. Lambert

c. Mr. Bormann

d. Mr. Glackin

4. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enrollment In

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

5. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Discussion on specifications for parking lot/set public hearing date

b. Discussion on specifications for science room remodel/set public hearing date

6. Personnel:

a. Approve resignations

b. Offer contracts

7. Co-curricular:

8. Board Items

a. Approve MSA (modified supplemental amount) for At Risk/Dropout Prevention for $99,549

b. Approve Early Graduation: Rilee Smith

c. Approve questions for community survey

d. 2009 Van Repair

e. For the good of the cause

9. Adjourn

